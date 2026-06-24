Mithila Palkar attended the first session of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026 and was quite honest and candid about film offers, fans and trolling.

Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Mithila Palkar gets candid on fame, privacy and trolls: “It’s so heartwarming when fans defend me”

When asked if she gets interesting offers from time to time, Mithila Palkar confessed, "Well, not enough (smiles). I mean they come but they are not necessarily something you resonate with or maybe its not a story you want to tell. Also, the good offers can be few and far apart. I am privileged to say that now, I can pick and choose."

She began her career on the internet and while it has democratized the whole process, it also comes with it's share of trolling.

On this, Mithila stated, "We do judge but it depends on who is putting how much of their life. It's a part and parcel of the profession. A lot of times, I think to myself that 'I want to go out and have a private time'. At the same time, would I like if nobody comes at Shivaji Park and talks to me? No. So, if you see me at Shivaji Park, please come and talk to me (laughs)!"

She also said, "There's a community that builds over time and I am so thankful to them. If there's a hate comment, a bunch of people would come and deal with it. I don't have to do anything. They'll speak on my behalf and it's so heartwarming."

Also Read: Alka Yagnik gets candid about her recovery following Padma Bhushan ceremony: “I am slowly finding my way back”

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