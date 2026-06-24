Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Vaani Kapoor reveals that she has turned scriptwriter: “I am enjoying the process. It’s new and keeping me happy…acting remains my first love”

Vaani Kapoor attended an interesting session of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026 where she made a huge confession that she's toying with scriptwriting.

Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Vaani Kapoor reveals that she has turned scriptwriter: “I am enjoying the process. It’s new and keeping me happy…acting remains my first love”

Vaani said, "We often say that writers are the Gods and they are the ones creating the story. Now when I am trying to pen things down, I feel another level of respect for them. I absolutely feel like it's helping me nurture something where I am feeling alive. I realized that I need to do something creatively to feel alive."

Vaani Kapoor was asked what she was writing. She replied, "It's not finished yet. I don't know if I'll possibly finish it. But I hope it's good. I have received feedback from some people and they say, 'You are on the right path'. I have already fleshed out a couple of scenes. So it's a long way. I am enjoying the process. It's new and keeping me happy. I feel I am doing something worthwhile."

She continued, "I was writing for fun but now those characters are literally in my head. Nevertheless, my first love is acting."

Vaani Kapoor also confessed, "I started writing because I felt deprived as an audience. When I want to watch something, I used to wonder, 'Mujhe woh mil kyun nahin raha hai?'. I want to see something authentic. Sapne vs Everyone made me feel like that. It had a very original voice. I have not thought that I'll write this script and then pitch it. I don't even know if I'll finish it. But if something comes out of it, that would be great."

Also Read: Mithila Palkar makes an appeal to her followers at Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: “If you see me at Shivaji Park, PLEASE come and talk to me”

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