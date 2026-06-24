Actor R. Madhavan was conferred with the Padma Shri by the President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. Following the ceremony, the actor shared an emotional note on social media, describing the honour as one of the most meaningful moments of his life.

R. Madhavan expresses gratitude after Padma Shri win: “Deeply humbled and profoundly grateful”

Sharing a photograph from the event, Madhavan expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am Deeply humbled and profoundly grateful, and truly honored to be conferred with the Padma Shri.”

The actor thanked the Government of India for recognising his contribution and also acknowledged the Government of Maharashtra for recommending his name. He wrote, “My heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for bestowing upon me one of our nation’s highest civilian honors. I am equally thankful to the Government of Maharashtra for recommending my name and placing their faith in my journey. This recognition is something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Reflecting on the support he has received throughout his career, Madhavan dedicated the honour to his fans and well-wishers. He stated, “To every person who watched my films, embraced my characters, celebrated my successes, forgave my shortcomings, and stood by me through the years—this honor belongs as much to you as it does to me. Your affection has been the driving force behind every milestone in my life and career.”

The actor also highlighted the responsibility that comes with receiving such a prestigious award. “Today, I also feel a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition reminds me that every privilege carries with it a greater duty—to uphold the values of integrity, humility, and excellence; to contribute meaningfully to the world of cinema that has given me everything; and to serve my country in whatever way I can,” he wrote.

Concluding his note, Madhavan dedicated the honour to the film industry, his colleagues, and his family. “I dedicate this honor to the magical world of cinema, to every artist and technician who has walked alongside me and to my family who have been my strength…” he added.

The ceremony was attended by his wife Sarita Birje and son Vedaant Madhavan, who were seen applauding as the actor walked up to receive the award. During the event, Madhavan also greeted the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi before receiving the honour from President President Murmu.

Several members of the film fraternity congratulated the actor on the achievement. Priyanka Chopra commented, “So well deserved,” while Vedaant Madhavan wrote, “What an amazing achievement. So proud.” Celebrities including Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Namrata Shirodkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sunil Grover and Shamita Shetty also extended their wishes.

With a career spanning more than two decades across Hindi and Tamil cinema, Madhavan is known for acclaimed films such as Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Anbe Sivam, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Alaipayuthey, 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu.

Also Read : R. Madhavan unveils new poster and release date for GDN, his biopic on the Edison of India

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