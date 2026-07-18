The actress opens up about facing body shaming after becoming a mother and shares the candid conversation that helped her change her perspective.

Sameera Reddy recalls how even a vegetable vendor commented on her weight during her weight gain in postpartum; says, “I had a nervous breakdown”

Sameera Reddy has never shied away from speaking about body positivity and the realities of motherhood. In a recent conversation with Hauterrfly, the actress opened up about one of the most challenging phases of her life after the birth of her son Hans. From struggling with postpartum depression and hormonal issues to gaining significant weight and facing relentless body shaming, Sameera candidly recalled how a conversation with her husband, entrepreneur Akshai Varde, helped her view the situation differently.

Sameera Reddy recalls how even a vegetable vendor commented on her weight during her weight gain in postpartum; says, “I had a nervous breakdown”

Speaking about the difficult period, Sameera revealed that Akshai offered her a perspective she had never considered before. “Akshai said something really crazy to me when my son Hans was born. I was actually shocked because, for someone who isn't from the film industry, I was quite impressed by what he said.”

Recalling her physical and emotional struggles after childbirth, she said, “After I gave birth to my son, I had a bit of a nervous breakdown. I was dealing with postpartum depression. I had gained a lot of weight. Within a year, I had reached 100 kilos. I was also struggling with severe hormonal issues. At the time, I felt that was the beginning of my downfall.”

However, Sameera explained that she no longer sees that phase as a downfall, crediting her husband’s honest advice for helping her navigate the criticism. “Though today, I don't see it as a downfall anymore. He told me, ‘Sameera, you can't blame everybody for judging you because you've sold them that image. You've sold them that 'Sexy Sam' image. I'm not saying forgive them. I'm not saying agree with them. But I'm trying to tell you that you're part of a system where you've sold this idea of beauty’,” she shared.

She continued, "He said, ‘You have to just let them be. What can you do? They've seen Sameera Reddy with dusky skin, light eyes, looking glamorous all the time. Suddenly, you're this different person, and they're wondering, Who is she? Where is the Sameera we bought into?’”

Further elaborating on his advice, Sameera added, “He continued, ‘I'm not asking you to agree with them. I'm not asking you to sympathize with them. I'm telling you to create your own tribe. That's the only way to deal with this. You can't control them. You can't change them. You can't conform to their expectations because this is the system we've all bought into—they bought into you too’."

Reflecting on the impact of his words, the actress admitted that it took time for her to process them. “It was such a practical and technical way of looking at it. I was really impressed with Akshai. I remember thinking, ‘Wow. It's hard for me to accept this’,” she admitted.

Sameera also recalled how even strangers openly commented on her appearance during that period. “At that time, even my vegetable vendor would make comments like, ‘Didi aapko kya ho gaya? Aap itni moti kaise ho gayi?’ (Didi, what happened to you? How did you become so fat?”) and others were like, ‘Isn't that Sameera Reddy? Wasn't she an actress? What happened to her? She's looking really big’. And yes, I was big,” she confessed.

Sameera Reddy married entrepreneur Akshai Varde in January 2014. The couple welcomed their son Hans in May 2015, followed by daughter Naira in July 2019. Over the years, the actress has become a strong advocate for body positivity and mental health awareness, often using her platform to encourage women to embrace the realities of motherhood without the pressure of unrealistic beauty standards.

Also Read: Sameera Reddy opens up about body shaming during her 2002 debut; says, “I was made two to three shades lighter”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.