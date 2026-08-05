The singer-songwriter becomes the first artiste to release original music under YRF's newly launched record label focused on independent talent.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has officially released the first original track under its newly launched music label, Raah Records. Titled ‘Jaadugari’, the song has been written and performed by singer-songwriter Aman, marking both the label's first release and the beginning of the artiste's association with the platform.

YRF’s Raah Records’ first song ‘Jaadugari’ out: Aman drops heartfelt song about love, loss and regret

The launch comes a day after YRF unveiled Raah Records, a new record label aimed at supporting original music and nurturing emerging talent. Following an initial glimpse of ‘Jaadugari’ alongside the label announcement, the complete song is now available across major audio streaming platforms.

‘Jaadugari’ explores themes of love, loss and regret, revolving around a protagonist who realises too late that he has taken his partner's love for granted. Through its lyrics and melody, the track reflects on missed conversations, unspoken appreciation and the significance of everyday moments that often go unnoticed until they are gone.

The accompanying music video features Aman alongside Shivangi Negi and follows the couple through a series of nostalgic memories before revealing the emotional distance that develops between them. The title ‘Jaadugari’ represents the magic of a partner's love, which the protagonist truly understands only after losing it.

The release also marks the culmination of Aman's year-long creative journey with Raah Records' artist incubator programme, where he worked on refining his songwriting, musical style and artistic identity before making his debut with the label.

Speaking about Jaadugari, Aman said, "‘Jaadugari’ comes from a very honest place. It's about those relationships where you can feel someone slipping away long before it's actually over, but you keep hoping things will somehow go back to how they were. I think we've all experienced moments where we realise too late that it was the little things the conversations we never had, the appreciation we never expressed and the moments we took for granted that mattered the most. I hope this song is a reminder to hold on tightly to the people you love and to never take their love for granted."

Aman has been steadily gaining recognition for his emotionally driven songwriting. Earlier this year, his single ‘Roya Tha’ received much love across quarters, helping establish him as one of the country's emerging independent singer-songwriters.

With ‘Jaadugari’, Raah Records begins its journey by introducing its first original release, while signalling its focus on supporting homegrown artistes and fostering long-term creative collaborations in the independent music space.

Also Read: Yash Raj Films launches Raah Records; first artist Aman to debut with ‘Jaadugari’

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