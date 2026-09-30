Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA says he will “maintain a boundary” with Love Gill after latter calls out his remark for dancing with Gullu

A recent episode of Bigg Boss 20 saw a conversation between Yung DSA and Love Gill lead to an awkward moment between the two contestants. The incident took place after the morning wake-up call, when Love was seen dancing on Gullu’s bed.

Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA says he will “maintain a boundary” with Love Gill after latter calls out his remark for dancing with Gullu

Yung later taunted her, saying, “Gullu ke aang pe chadhke nachti hai?” Love asked him not to say it in that manner. She also clarified that she understood he did not make the remark with that intention, but felt it could look different when viewed on screen.

Yung DSA clarifies his remark

During the conversation that followed, YUNG DSA explained that the remark was not intended in the way Love had interpreted it. He said that such slang is commonly used where he comes from and maintained that there was no inappropriate intention behind his comment.

Aamrapali Dubey also joined the conversation and told Love that she did not believe Yung would have meant the remark in that way. She pointed out that misunderstandings inside the house can sometimes have a lasting impact, particularly when the contestants are being watched by their families.

Yung DSA then spoke about his concern over how the situation could be perceived by his loved ones outside the house.

“I don’t care what anybody thinks about me. I only care about what my mother thinks about me out there and she shouldn’t think anything uneven. My girlfriend and her parents are also watching this show and I don’t want to give any wrong message to anyone.”

Yung DSA says he will maintain a boundary

Yung DSA said that the incident had made him reconsider how he interacts with Love Gill inside the Bigg Boss house. However, he clarified that he would continue to support her. “I will always support Love, but I will always maintain a boundary in our friendship hereafter,” he added.

Love was later seen apologising to YUNG DSA, bringing the conversation to a close.

The incident comes as relationships and friendships continue to evolve inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, with contestants often having to navigate misunderstandings while being constantly watched by cameras and audiences.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi BREAKS silence after eviction; says, “I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself”

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