EXCLUSIVE: Shahid producer Sunil Bohra recalls borrowing a few lakhs at “extremely high interest” during the making as film finds a new home on Prime Video after 13 years; says, “I don’t remember the struggle as much as…”

Thirteen years after its theatrical release, Hansal Mehta’s National Award-winning film Shahid is now available to stream on Prime Video. Produced by Bohra Bros, the 2013 drama stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead and is based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi. The film’s arrival on the streaming platform gives a new generation of viewers an opportunity to discover the acclaimed drama, while also allowing audiences who watched it in theatres to revisit the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid producer Sunil Bohra recalls borrowing a few lakhs at “extremely high interest” during the making as film finds a new home on Prime Video after 13 years; says, “I don’t remember the struggle as much as…”

Shahid went on to become an important film in the careers of both Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta. Rao received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance as Shahid Azmi, while Mehta won the National Film Award for Best Direction. The film also featured Prabhleen Sandhu as Mariam, along with Kay Kay Menon, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Vipin Sharma in key roles. Set against the life and work of Shahid Azmi, the film explored the lawyer’s efforts to defend people accused under terror laws and his commitment to due process. Azmi was assassinated in 2010.

Sunil Bohra Recalls Making The Film With Limited Resources

For Bohra Bros co-founder Sunil Bohra, the film remains a particularly personal project. He recalled, “Shahid was made with love, belief and vision at a time when we had very little money in hand. I still remember having to borrow a few lakhs at extremely high interest just to keep the film moving. But when I look back today, I don’t remember the struggle as much as I remember the beautiful journey. Making this film with my close friend and master filmmaker Hansal Mehta remains one of the most cherished experiences of my life.”

Bohra Bros backed the film during its theatrical run, with the production eventually earning recognition for its storytelling and performances.

Prabhleen Sandhu on her experience of making Shahid

Prabhleen Sandhu, who played Mariam in the film, also reflected on her association with Shahid and her experience of working with Mehta and Rao. She said, “Working with Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao on Shahid remains one of the finest experiences of my life. There are some films that go beyond being just another project — they become a part of who you are. Shahid will always be an extremely special film for me.”

With its arrival on Prime Video, Shahid is now accessible to viewers who may not have seen it when it released in theatres in 2013. The film's streaming release also brings renewed attention to a story that earned recognition at the National Film Awards and became an important part of Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao's filmographies.

Shahid is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao’s Shahid is FINALLY streaming after 13 years; writer-editor Apurva Asrani asks “Why now?”

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