Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh recently opened up about her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi and what eventually led to its end. During a conversation with ScoutOp, Uditi described the breakup as an important turning point in her life and said she later realised that it had worked in her favour. “Mere liye breakup was really a blessing in disguise,” Uditi said, while reflecting on how her personal and professional life changed after the relationship ended.

Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh calls breakup with Karan Wahi “blessing in disguise”; says partner “demotivated” her

Uditi Singh recalls frequent clashes with ex

Talking about the relationship, Uditi revealed that differences in their everyday lives became a source of repeated disagreements. She recalled that the couple had adopted a Golden Retriever named Noah during the lockdown, but taking care of their pet eventually became one of the reasons they fought. “Uske le ke bahut ladaiyan hui,” she said, referring to the disagreements surrounding their pet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

Uditi also spoke about their contrasting approaches to cleanliness. According to her, they had very different expectations when it came to maintaining their surroundings, which added to the tension in their relationship. “Mere tareeke alag safai ke, uske alag,” she said.

Uditi says she felt demotivated

Uditi further claimed that their age difference also influenced the dynamics of their relationship. She alleged that her former partner would sometimes adopt a dominant approach towards her and make comments that left her feeling discouraged. Recalling some of the remarks she heard, Uditi said, “Aap nahi kar paoge, aapko nahi aata.” She summed up how the dynamic affected her by saying, “Partner hi demotivate kar raha hai.”

Uditi Singh and Karan Wahi’s reported relationship

Uditi Singh and Karan Wahi were reportedly in a relationship from around 2019, although the two did not publicly confirm their romance initially. During a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Uditi spoke about how they first connected. According to Uditi, she had messaged Karan on Instagram regarding a restaurant in London. The two eventually met when Karan was visiting the city and stayed in touch for around two months before their relationship began.

Their romance became public in January 2020, when Karan shared a picture with Uditi on social media and spoke about their relationship.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Gullu chooses 80% ration and restores Uditi Singh and Kanika Mann’s lifelines; everyone except Arishfa Khan and Aasif Khan nominated

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