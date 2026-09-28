The latest promo of Bigg Boss 20 gives viewers a glimpse into a major decision involving the house ration as well as the upcoming nomination task. With Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu taking charge as the captain of the house for the second time, Bigg Boss placed another crucial choice in front of him, with his decision affecting both the house's ration supply and the lifelines of contestants.

Bigg Boss 20: Gullu chooses 80% ration and restores Uditi Singh and Kanika Mann’s lifelines; everyone except Arishfa Khan and Aasif Khan nominated

After becoming captain, Gullu was presented with four options. The first offered 120% ration for the house but came without the possibility of restoring any lost lifelines. The remaining three options offered 80% ration along with the restoration of lifelines for different pairs of contestants.

The choices were 120% ration with no Jeevandan, 80% ration with the lifelines of Rhiti Tiwari and Yung DSA restored, 80% ration with the lifelines of Aasif Khan and ScoutOP restored, or 80% ration with the lifelines of Uditi Singh and Kanika Mann restored.

Gullu ultimately selected the fourth option. As a result, the housemates will receive 80% ration for the week, while Uditi and Kanika will get their lost lifelines back, giving them another chance to remain in the game.

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Bigg Boss 20 nomination task puts housemates in pairs

The latest promo also introduces a nomination task in which the contestants are required to make decisions about their own and their fellow housemates' safety. The housemates were divided into pairs, with each pair given 10 minutes to decide who would be safe and who would be nominated. The rules added another layer of pressure as both contestants would face nomination if they failed to reach an agreement within the allotted time.

Rhiti Tiwari and Amrapali Dubey were unable to reach a consensus, resulting in both contestants being nominated. Mahhi Vij and Arishfa Khan also faced the decision together. Mahhi chose to nominate herself, allowing Arishfa to remain safe.

In another pair, Aasif Khan and ScoutOP were given the same choice. Scout opted to nominate himself, which resulted in Aasif being saved. Aman Gandhi and Kanika Mann could not reach an agreement within the given time, putting both of them in the nomination pool.

Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh also failed to come to a mutual decision, resulting in both contestants being nominated. The final group involved Yung DSA, Love Gill and Mary Kom. The three contestants could not reach an agreement, leading to all three being nominated.

With multiple housemates now facing the possibility of eviction, the nomination task is expected to add another layer of competition inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Meanwhile, Gullu's decision has restored a lost lifeline for Uditi and Kanika while reducing the house ration to 80% for the week.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan urges censorship on social media, raises concern over AI deepfakes; says, “I am going to take this up very seriously”

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