The physical altercation between Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla in Rise And Fall Season 2 has continued to draw attention after Siwet was ejected from the show. Following the incident, Shehzad’s team stated on social media, addressing the events and defending his conduct during the confrontation. Rise And Fall Season 2 premiered on September 26, 2026. The clash took place during the Ultimate Ruler race in the Penthouse, after tensions between the two contestants had already been building.

Rise And Fall 2: Shehzad Poonawalla’s team BREAKS silence after Siwet Tomar’s ejection; says, “You cannot defeat his spirit”

During the race, the Rulers were asked to identify the contestant they considered the weakest decision-maker. Several contestants named Siwet, resulting in him being eliminated from that particular race. Siwet subsequently used his remaining power to name Shehzad as the weakest decision-maker.

The situation escalated later when Shehzad questioned Siwet about his interaction with Swara Bhasker. Siwet had earlier said that he would not speak to Swara following her comments surrounding Rajput women and the Padmaavat Jauhar scene. Shehzad questioned the apparent contradiction, leading to an argument between the two.

The confrontation eventually turned physical, with Siwet grabbing Shehzad by the neck and pushing him down. Shehzad was left injured, with his clothes also torn during the altercation. Siwet was subsequently ejected from the show.

Shehzad’s team issues statement

Following the incident, Shehzad’s team shared a statement on social media, highlighting what they described as the contestant’s decision to remain composed despite being subjected to verbal provocation before the confrontation.

The statement read, “THEY ABUSED HIM, HE WAS SILENT THEY MOCKED HIM, HE WAS SILENT THEN THEY HIT HIM, HE WAS SILENT.”

The statement further read, “Shehzad lost his father when he was just a child. His mother is growing older, and he doesn’t share an easy relationship with his brother because of their ideological differences. He came to the show to play, work and earn his livelihood, yet you chose to abuse and attack him physically from behind.

Concluding the note, they wrote, Even when you provoked him with your words, Shehzad chose to respond with maturity and treated everyone with respect. That says more about you than it ever could about him. People are watching. You can abuse him, try to silence him or push him down but you cannot defeat his spirit. He will rise again, every single day, stronger than before. Thank you to everyone for this overwhelming love and support Jai Hind!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehzad Poonawalla (@shehzadpoonawalla)

Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel react

The altercation also led to a reaction from fellow contestants Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel. Both contestants walked out in protest, arguing that Shehzad had also provoked Siwet during the confrontation and questioning the decision to punish only Siwet.

However, the latest precap showed both Karan and Swara still present in the show, while Siwet appeared to be absent following his ejection.

Rise And Fall Season 2 features contestants competing across the Penthouse and Basement, with the game built around power, strategy and shifting alliances. The new episodes stream daily at 12 PM on MX Player and Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Rise And Fall Season 2: Siwet Tomar eliminated after physical fight with Shehzad Poonawalla

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