Salman Khan’s visit to the Alliance headquarters included a candid moment in which he drew on his own past experience to put the housemates’ struggles into perspective. The exchange followed Sohail Khan admitting that he had been feeling claustrophobic inside the headquarters.

Salman Khan recalls jail experience during Alliance headquarters visit; says, “You will never want to go back in”

Recalling one of his court appearances, Salman said, “Jab main beech mein, bahut saalon pehle jail gaya tha, tab woh bail ke liye jo hota hai na jaana padta tha court... mujhe pata tha ke yeh kharij ho jayega toh niklu kayko? Waapas kyun aao? Toh jis din aisa lagta ke yeh ho gaya hai, jab nikal raha tha na toh actually bura lag raha tha mereko. Kyunki wahan par workout... sirf paani pe, jo daal aa rahi thi usi pe. Itna workout, itna ripped out ho gaya tha main. Jaise inka haal hai waisa ho gaya tha main. Toh maine bola ki 4-5 din aur extend ho jaate... toh wahan ek tha, ‘Bhai mat jao, bhai mat jao.’ Matlab kya?”

When Sohail said, “I freaked out today,” Salman asked what had happened, to which Sohail replied, “Just...”, before Salman completed the sentence with, “Claustrophobic,” and reminded him, “4 more days.” Sohail responded that Salman had visited the house before and was used to greenery and open air.

Reflecting further, Salman said, “That’s a difficult journey. You know, for these things you need to shut your mind yaar Sohail... eventually we throw a fit and all that stuff, yeh ghar se nikal hi denge. But for the situations I have been in my life... you don’t know when you go in and when you’re coming out and you have the windows, you have all these sliding doors... We had bars in front of us in such a small area... One Indian-style commode, kabhi chhipkali hai... and then people walking up and down, there’s 50-60, 70 people there, one bathroom. Water and shit is filled all the way till here. So if we need to take a shit, we had to go down, take a shit then come out... and it’s a good place. I don’t mind staying here for the rest of my life ya. That’s a difficult journey. Means whoever has been to jail, for whatever time period, for whatever reason... you know, you will never want to go back in. Kabhi nahin.”

He added, “Aur baaki ke shows mein aisi harkat ho rahi hai ke agar iske oopar law hota... bolne ke oopar, aur maar-peet ke oopar, gaali-galoch ke oopar... toh seedha uthake jahan nahi jaana hai aapko... wahan chup baithoge. Wahan ek word nahin bologe. Wahan koi power nahin hai. Yahan pe aapko aapka kaam bhi mil raha hai, yahan pe aapko paise bhi mil rahe hain, aapka stature, aapka ek status, aapka ek darja, ek alag hi level par chala jayega. Aur woh aap yahan pe aake iss platform se haasil karne ke badle aap gawa rahe ho.”

With the reflection, Salman reminded the housemates that despite the challenges of the game, the platform remained a valuable opportunity worth making the most of.

Also Read: Salman Khan makes candid revelations about his jail term during Alliance appearance: “50 to 70 people used to share one bathroom”

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