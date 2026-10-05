Salman Khan recently opened up about a difficult phase in his career when he was surrounded by intense negativity and public scrutiny. While interacting with the contestants of Bigg Boss 20 during Weekend Ka Vaar, the actor recalled how he initially hesitated to host the television game show Dus Ka Dum and how his father, writer Salim Khan, encouraged him to simply be himself.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan reveals he hesitated to host Dus Ka Dum due to negativity around his public image; recalls father Salim Khan’s advice

Salman said that after establishing himself as a film actor with movies including Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, he went through a period when several aspects of his personal and professional life were being discussed in the media. “Ek mere khud ke life ka ek example main aapko batata hoon. Maine Pyaar Kiya, ye kaam, woh kaam... phir main television pe aaya. Aur us waqt bahot saari negativity mere khilaaf, matlab court cases se leke, relationship se leke, pictureon se leke, har cheez,” Salman said.

Salman Khan was initially unsure about Dus Ka Dum

According to Salman, the negativity surrounding him made him hesitant to take up the television show. He recalled discussing the offer with his father before deciding whether to accept it. “I was not going to do it kyunki itni negativity chal rahi thi mere khilaaf,” Salman said, describing the media attention at the time.

He added that newspapers and television channels were extensively discussing the controversies surrounding him. “Har akhbaar kholo, har TV channel, matlab achha-khaasa tabiyat se mazze leke bajaya jaa raha tha,” he recalled.

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Salman then shared the advice he received from Salim Khan, who asked him whether he trusted his own personality, mind, heart and upbringing. “Tumko tumhare personality, mind, dil and upbringing pe bharosa hai ki nahi?” Salim asked him, according to Salman.

When the actor answered in the affirmative, his father told him to remain himself while hosting the show. “My father told me just be yourself in the show,” Salman recalled.

‘They did not see an actor there, they saw a person’

Salman believes Dus Ka Dum helped audiences see a different side of him. He said that viewers who had known him primarily through his films began connecting with him as a person after watching him on television.

“In that one show they got to know who I was. Samjhe aap. Maine Pyaar Kiya bhul gaye woh, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Karan Arjun, jitney bhi maine picturein ki hain woh sab bhul gaye aur aaye Dus Ka Dum dekhne. Because they did not see an actor there, they saw a person,” he said.

Salman further explained that audiences gradually began associating him with Dus Ka Dum, rather than seeing him only through his film career.

Salman compares his journey with Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC association

During the conversation, Salman also drew a comparison with Amitabh Bachchan and his association with Kaun Banega Crorepati. He pointed out that just as Bachchan became strongly associated with the quiz show, Dus Ka Dum also became an important part of his public identity.

Salman said the experience helped change the perception that had been created around him through media coverage. “Joh meri image bani thi media mein, that was cleared in one episode,” he said.

Reflecting on his own experience, Salman told the Bigg Boss 20 contestants that his career has also had its share of highs and lows. He encouraged them to remain authentic despite the pressure of the show and the criticism they may receive.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Imam Siddique calls Salman Khan’s reference to him “defamatory and factually incorrect”; seeks clarification

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