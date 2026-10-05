Imam Siddique has objected to Salman Khan’s reference to his Bigg Boss 6 stint while addressing Qazi Touqeer on BB20 and sought a public clarification.

Salman Khan’s comments during the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode have drawn a response from former contestant Imam Siddique. While addressing Qazi Touqeer over his behaviour with Kanika Mann, Salman referred to Imam’s stint on Bigg Boss 6 as an example. Imam has now objected to the reference and written an open letter to the host, calling the attribution “defamatory and factually incorrect.”

Bigg Boss 20: Imam Siddique calls Salman Khan’s reference to him “defamatory and factually incorrect”; seeks clarification

During Saturday’s episode, Salman addressed Qazi’s conduct towards Kanika and discussed the way he was interacting with fellow contestants. In the course of the conversation, the host brought up Imam, who was known for his distinctive behaviour and confrontations during his time on the sixth season of the reality show.

Salman told Qazi that Imam had also made up his mind to bother other contestants during his stint on the show. The reference caught Imam’s attention, prompting him to share a clip from the episode on social media along with an open letter addressed to Salman.

Imam Siddique says he never intended to harass contestants

In his letter, Imam disputed Salman’s characterisation of his time on Bigg Boss 6. He said that he had never harassed another contestant with the intention of troubling them. “I have never harassed any contestant with the intent to trouble them,” Imam wrote, adding that his journey on the reality show was centred around “entertainment, tasks and performance.”

Imam further stated that he completed his Bigg Boss journey with dignity and objected to his name being used as a negative example in front of a large television audience when he was not present to respond.

Imam seeks clarification from Salman Khan

Calling the reference “extremely defamatory and factually incorrect,” Imam said that the use of his name in such a context could affect his professional reputation. He highlighted his 44-year career across advertising, broadcasting, corporate work, design, education, events, entertainment and fashion. He also said that the reference had an impact on his family’s honour.

Imam requested Salman and the Bigg Boss team to issue a clarification and correction on the show. He also asked that his name not be used in what he considers a defamatory context in the future.

Despite his objections, Imam maintained a respectful tone towards Salman in the letter. He described the actor as an “elder brother of the industry” and said that he continued to respect him. “I hope you will address this with the same fairness you show inside the house,” Imam wrote towards the end of his letter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imam Afrouze Emir Siddique (@imam_a_siddique)

Imam Siddique and his Bigg Boss legacy

Imam participated in Bigg Boss 6, where his unconventional personality and frequent clashes with housemates became a major part of his stint. His interactions with Salman also became memorable, particularly his now-famous “Salman Bhai, time out” line.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Love Gill’s group dynamics, Gullu’s captaincy and Qazi Touqeer’s blind spot, 4 things Salman Khan needs to discuss

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.