Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann’s team DEFENDS her against “jealous” tag after her reaction to Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana praising Qazi Touqeer

Kanika Mann has found herself at the centre of a fresh discussion following the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actress was criticised online after her reaction to guests praising fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer was interpreted by some viewers as jealousy. Now, Kanika’s team has responded to the criticism and defended her decision to openly express her opinion inside the house.

Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann’s team DEFENDS her against “jealous” tag after her reaction to Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana praising Qazi Touqeer

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana entered the Bigg Boss 20 house to promote their upcoming film Udta Teer. While interacting with the contestants, Sara revealed that one of her best friends is a fan of Qazi and had even voted for him during his earlier reality television appearance on Fame Gurukul.

Sara then asked Qazi to perform ‘Afghan Jalebi,’ which he sang for the guests. Ayushmann also praised Qazi and said that he was doing a good job.

Kanika, however, was seen reacting to the moment with expressions that some viewers interpreted as disapproval or mockery. Sara noticed her reaction and asked why she did not appear happy.

Kanika responded by pointing out the connection between Sara’s friend and Qazi, before questioning why everyone was praising him so much. Her reaction subsequently became a talking point online, with some viewers calling her jealous of Qazi.

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Kanika Mann’s team responds to criticism

Amid the discussion, Kanika’s team took to Instagram Stories to defend her. The team argued that the reality show is meant to allow contestants to express their genuine opinions, even when those opinions may not align with others. “Welcome to the REALity show!” the statement began.

The team questioned why Kanika was being criticised for expressing herself when other contestants in previous seasons had received appreciation for being outspoken and taking strong positions. “When Kanika straight-up puts her points across, guest ho ya host ke saamne, toh suddenly she's being called jealous,” the statement read.

The team further argued that Kanika should be allowed to speak her mind and take a stand without being labelled negatively for doing so. “If she's speaking up, taking a stand and putting her honest opinions across, why is everyone suddenly so bothered?” the statement added.

The post ended on a more provocative note, suggesting that viewers should expect even more outspoken behaviour from Kanika as the season progresses. “Imagine, sirf ek honest opinion ne itna bother kar diya. Jab woh actually har roz bolna shuru karegi, tab kya hoga aapka?” the team wrote.

Kanika Mann’s journey in Bigg Boss 20

Kanika entered the Bigg Boss 20 house as one of the season’s initial contestants and was immediately given the “Puppet Master” power. She used the power against Qazi early in the game, criticising his conversational style and saying that he often made discussions one-sided by cutting people off.

Since then, Kanika has remained involved in several conversations and disagreements inside the house. She has clashed over house rules and had an early disagreement with captain Yung DSA after he took one of her lifelines.

She has also confronted contestants over remarks she considered inappropriate. Her disagreement with Qazi over his “lollipop” comment became another point of discussion.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan reveals he hesitated to host Dus Ka Dum due to negativity around his public image; recalls father Salim Khan’s advice

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