Bigg Boss 20: Over 630 people work behind the scenes as show goes multilingual across six languages

Bigg Boss 20 has expanded its footprint across Indian television with the franchise being produced in six different languages. While the Hindi edition continues to be hosted by Salman Khan, the regional versions feature Vijay Sethupathi, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Sourav Ganguly as hosts for the Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla editions, respectively.

Bigg Boss 20: Over 630 people work behind the scenes as show goes multilingual across six languages

According to an independent industry source, the scale of the latest season extends well beyond what viewers see on screen. The source said, “With Endemol Shine India putting Bigg Boss 20 on air in six different languages, it was a grand, never-before-seen launch. But remarkably, the show has a massive workforce behind it that works tirelessly to bring this spectacle to the screen. More than 630 people are working behind the camera across different languages, from editors and on-ground staff to talent management teams and technicians.”

The multilingual expansion requires coordination across multiple production teams, with each language edition involving its own set of creative, technical and operational requirements. The source further highlighted the distinctive production design associated with the franchise and the challenge of managing its various teams.

“Bigg Boss functions as a powerhouse in itself, with every set featuring a different style and theme. Managing such a massive workforce across multiple languages is no easy feat, but Endemol Shine India has ensured that audiences can enjoy Bigg Boss across different languages, all at the same time,” the source added.

The Hindi version of Bigg Boss 20 continues to be fronted by Salman Khan, who has been associated with the franchise for several seasons. Meanwhile, the regional editions bring established names from the respective entertainment industries to the format. Vijay Sethupathi leads Bigg Boss Tamil, while Malayalam superstar Mohanlal hosts Bigg Boss Malayalam. Nagarjuna returns as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu, Kichcha Sudeepa leads Bigg Boss Kannada and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly hosts the Bangla edition.

The simultaneous presence of the franchise across six languages places a considerable operational responsibility on the production teams working behind the scenes. From technical execution and editing to talent management and on-ground coordination, the workforce supports the daily functioning of the reality show across its different editions.

With Bigg Boss 20 continuing its multilingual run, the scale of the franchise now extends across languages, hosts, sets and hundreds of professionals working away from the camera to bring each edition to audiences.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill beat Rhiya Ahir by 5 lakh votes to secure a spot in house? Here’s what we know

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.