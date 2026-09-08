Ajay Devgn to lead Crime Patrol’s new season as it explores how social media and digital culture influence crime

Optimystix Entertainment India Limited has launched the latest season of its long-running crime series, Crime Patrol – Crime Ka Current Season, featuring Ajay Devgn as the special host and anchor.

Ajay Devgn to lead Crime Patrol’s new season as it explores how social media and digital culture influence crime

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment for Sony Entertainment Television, the new season premiered on 31st August 2026. The show airs from Monday to Thursday immediately after Kaun Banega Crorepati and is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

The latest season takes a contemporary approach to crime-based storytelling, presenting narratives inspired by real cases while examining the circumstances, behavioural patterns and decisions that may contribute to crime. The show also looks at the influence of social media, digital culture, the need for instant validation, changing emotions and the pressures of modern life on human behaviour.

Ajay Devgn will directly address viewers and take them through the stories, highlighting the importance of staying alert, informed and cautious while ensuring that the show's message does not create unnecessary fear.

Crime Patrol has been closely associated with Optimystix Entertainment since its inception in 2010. As the original production house behind the franchise, Optimystix has been involved in shaping the show's production journey, which now spans more than 16 years and hundreds of episodes. This association has also contributed to the company's experience in developing and producing crime-based content across different formats and properties.

The new season continues that association while adopting a contemporary approach aimed at television and digital audiences. With its availability on both television and OTT, Crime Patrol – Crime Ka Current Season combines the franchise's established focus on socially relevant stories with a narrative style designed for audiences across platforms.

The launch also adds to Optimystix Entertainment's presence in the non-fiction and crime-content space, while highlighting its experience in developing large-scale content properties for television and digital platforms.

About Optimystix Entertainment India Limited:

Optimystix Entertainment India Limited is a diversified media and entertainment company listed on NSE Emerge, with operations spanning television, feature films, OTT, digital content and animation. Over more than two decades, the company has created and produced entertainment properties including Comedy Circus, Crime Patrol, Baalveer, Rising Star and Laughter Chefs, along with feature films such as OMG 2, Khel Khel Mein and The Diplomat.

As the company moves into its next phase of growth, Optimystix is focusing on developing owned and co-owned intellectual properties, expanding its film and regional-content portfolio, growing its animation and digital-first businesses, and incorporating technology and AI across the content value chain.

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