Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom calls out those who claim credit for her success; says, “A lot of people feel they made Mary”

Six-time World Amateur Boxing Champion Mary Kom recently opened up about her journey and addressed people who, according to her, try to take credit for her success. The boxer spoke about the struggles behind her achievements during a conversation on Bigg Boss 20, making it clear that her accomplishments have been built through years of hard work, discipline and sacrifice.

Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom calls out those who claim credit for her success; says, “A lot of people feel they made Mary”

Mary pointed out that several people claim they were responsible for making her successful, despite not having experienced the challenges she faced as an athlete. She highlighted the physical and mental demands of boxing, including injuries and rigorous training, while questioning the claims of those who were not part of those struggles.

“A lot of people feel they made Mary, but they were never the ones who entered the ring, took the injuries, or went through the training. To claim credit for someone else’s struggle is shameless.”

The boxing champion further credited her achievements to her own efforts and the sacrifices she made throughout her career. “Whatever I have achieved has come from my hard work, dedication and the sacrifices I have made along the way,” she added.

During the conversation, Rohed also spoke about how silence is often misunderstood in today’s world. He pointed out that people can mistake someone’s decision to remain quiet for weakness or assume that they have control over them. However, silence can also come from patience and inner strength.

Mary Kom, popularly known as Magnificent Mary, is among the most accomplished names in amateur boxing. She is the only woman to have won the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times. She is also the only female boxer to have won a medal in each of the first seven World Championships and the only boxer, male or female, to win eight World Championship medals.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The latest season features 16 celebrity contestants, including MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

Based on the Dutch reality format Big Brother, Bigg Boss continues to bring together contestants from different backgrounds under one roof, with their interactions and conversations forming the core of the show.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom says she feels “helpless” over not being able to protect Manipur

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