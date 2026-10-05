OPPO India has unveiled its latest campaign, titled ‘Jitna Bada Dil, Utni Badi Selfie’, ahead of the launch of its OPPO F35 Series. The campaign features actors Bobby Deol and Divyenndu and focuses on the idea of bringing more people into the frame during shared moments.

Bobby Deol and Divyenndu feature in OPPO India’s new ‘Jitna Bada Dil, Utni Badi Selfie’ campaign ahead of F35 series launch

The campaign comprises three short films that use familiar Indian social settings and humour to showcase the Group Selfie Expert experience of the OPPO F35 Series. The films revolve around situations where getting everyone together for a photograph becomes part of the experience itself. The scenarios include an entire neighbourhood coming together, a crowded family gathering and a fan club attempting to capture the perfect group shot.

Through these situations, the campaign looks at the spontaneity and chaos associated with group photographs while positioning the smartphone’s imaging capabilities as a way to accommodate larger groups in a single frame.

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Bobby Deol, who features in the campaign, spoke about the idea behind the campaign and the importance of capturing shared experiences. He said, "I think the best pictures are the ones that capture a feeling, not just a face. And when you're with your people, the last thing you want is to decide who gets left out of the frame. 'Jitna Bada Dil, Utni Badi Selfie' celebrates exactly that spirit, the more people you have around you, the bigger the moment becomes. With the OPPO F35 Series' Group Selfie Expert experience, you can bring everyone into the shot and let the memory be as big as the moment itself."

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Divyenndu also reflected on the familiar experience of trying to fit multiple people into one selfie. He said, "A group selfie in India is rarely just a selfie, it's five people calling over three more people, someone shouting 'thoda aur peeche!' and everyone trying to squeeze into one frame! That chaos is actually what makes these moments so memorable. I loved that 'Jitna Bada Dil, Utni Badi Selfie' turns this very Indian experience into a story about making room for everyone. The OPPO F35 Series makes that easier with its Group Selfie Expert experience, so nobody has to be the person standing just outside the frame."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyenndu 💫 (@divyenndu)



According to Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India, the campaign builds on the brand’s F Series focus on everyday consumer experiences while placing imaging capabilities at the centre of the new series.

He said, "The F Series has always been rooted in understanding the realities of everyday consumers, and as the way we capture and share our lives evolves, so does the role of the smartphone. With the F35 Series, we are building on the F Series legacy while bringing imaging to the forefront. 'Jitna Bada Dil, Utni Badi Selfie' brings this proposition to life in a simple and entertaining way because some of our most memorable moments are the ones we experience together. Whether it is a family gathering, a neighbourhood celebration or a moment with people we admire, shared experiences bring people closer and foster a culture of togetherness. The F35 Series is designed to make sure everyone has a place in the frame. The Group Selfie Expert experience, powered by its 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera, reflects our belief that technology can bring people together and help them capture, share and celebrate the moments that matter."

The campaign arrives ahead of the OPPO F35 Series launch in India, with the Group Selfie Expert experience serving as one of its key imaging propositions.

Also Read: Bobby Deol gets emotional recalling Dharmendra and his cinema journey at Jagran Film Festival: “I’m so glad that papa saw me and my brother succeeding in our lives”

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