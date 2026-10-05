Vidyut Jammwal STUNS everyone by holding his breath for 16 minutes at Street Fighter event; opens up on his dangerous stunts, “I WANT people to copy me; maine bhi copy kar kar ke hi seekha hain!”

Vidyut Jammwal attended the launch of the new teaser of Street Fighter, which features him as the iconic Dhalsim and gives viewers a glimpse of what they can expect from the action star in his Hollywood debut. Vidyut interacted with the media at the event and, towards the end, stunned the attendees by holding his breath for an incredible 16 minutes. As the feat continued, Vidyut was visibly in tears, with tears streaming down his face even as he remained completely focused and eventually completed the remarkable challenge.

Vidyut Jammwal STUNS everyone by holding his breath for 16 minutes at Street Fighter event; opens up on his dangerous stunts, “I WANT people to copy me; maine bhi copy kar kar ke hi seekha hain!”

At the beginning of the event, Vidyut Jammwal was asked whether his Street Fighter co-stars were shocked to see him perform stunts. He replied, “They were not shocked. They were like, ‘Wow, this is amazing’. I had one of the best experiences of my life there. In fact, I had never experienced anything like this before. I was lucky to be surrounded by 11 legends from around the world. I say this with great pride that they believed that every Indian is like me!”

He further said, “I didn’t dream about it or dream of getting it. Yet, I got it. Yes, my fans were dreaming for me to get something like that. A big thank you to them. They made it happen for me.”

When asked what he did differently to prepare for the role, Vidyut replied, “Nothing, really. The director had looked into everything I had done in the past. He had seen every film of mine, which is incredible. The only decision I had to take was whether or not to shave off my head (smiles). I was ready to do it, but the makers had some great prosthetics. Toh koi zaroorat nahin padi.”

A journalist also expressed concern over Vidyut performing dangerous stunts. The actor remarked, “When I do a stunt and people tell me, ‘Aise mat karo kyunki log copy karenge’, I want them to copy kyunki maine bhi copy kar kar ke hi seekha hain!”

Street Fighter releases in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 16.

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal calls CinemaCon 2026 outfit “privilege,” thanks designers

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