With Navratri 2026 around the corner, the makers of Yeh Prem Mol Liya have unveiled a new song from the upcoming Sooraj R. Barjatya directorial. Titled ‘Jai Ambe Bol’, the Garba track features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari and marks Himesh Reshammiya’s first-ever Garba composition in his music career.

Himesh Reshammiya composes his first-ever garba song ‘Jai Ambe Bol’ for Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The song arrives after the release of the film’s title track, ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’, which introduced the emotional side of the upcoming film and its central themes of love, family and celebrations. With ‘Jai Ambe Bol’, the makers have now introduced a more festive and upbeat sound to the soundtrack, timed with the Navratri season that begins on October 11.

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, ‘Jai Ambe Bol’ has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Mayur Puri. The track features Ayushmann and Sharvari in a colourful festive setting, with the song and its choreography built around the atmosphere of a Garba celebration.

Interestingly, ‘Jai Ambe Bol’ marks Himesh Reshammiya’s first Garba composition. The music composer has worked across several genres during his career, and the new track brings him into the festive Garba space for the first time.

The song has been designed around the energy associated with Navratri celebrations, with its arrangement and rhythm complementing the visual setting featuring the film’s lead pair. Shreya Ghoshal lends her vocals to the track, while Mayur Puri’s lyrics contribute to its festive character.

Music is an integral part of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, with the title track and ‘Jai Ambe Bol’ representing different moods within the film’s musical world. While the title song focuses on the emotional and romantic elements surrounding Ayushmann and Sharvari’s characters, the new Garba number brings a more celebratory dimension to the soundtrack.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is presented by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

Also Read: Sooraj Barjatya says, “Yeh Prem Mol Liya is one of my MOST progressive films, while also keeping my values intact!”; shares grandfather Tarachand Barjatya’s FASCINATING “Super hit hai par mere kaam ki nahin hai” anecdote

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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