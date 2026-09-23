Bigg Boss 20: SHOCKING! Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, CONFIRMS he was married, REACTS to wedding picture leak controversy; says, “I got divorced in 2024. It was a very depressing phase”

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, opened up about a difficult chapter in his personal life during an emotional conversation with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer. Gullu revealed that he divorced in 2024, just four to five months after getting married.

Bigg Boss 20: SHOCKING! Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, CONFIRMS he was married, REACTS to wedding picture leak controversy; says, “I got divorced in 2024. It was a very depressing phase”

The revelation came up while the two contestants discussed Gullu’s journey through reality shows. Qazi was surprised to learn that Gullu had been married and asked him whether the marriage happened before or after his reality television stint.

Gullu replied, "I got divorced in 2024. It was a very depressing phase. I was married for 4-5 months. Everyone thought it was wrong, and I kept trying, but then I understood it wasn't working. On our side, marriages happen early, and I had to marry because of my family."

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu opens up about divorce and family pressure

Gullu explained that the marriage had taken place amid family expectations. He said he initially continued trying to make the relationship work, but eventually realised that it was not working out.

Despite the difficult period, Gullu said he tried to look ahead and focus on his career. Recalling his mindset at the time, he said, "Nothing can go worse than this; now, life will give me better moving forward from this. And I just decided to focus on my work."

The reality show contestant also revealed that his divorce proceedings were taking place while he was shooting for Roadies. According to Gullu, the situation became more difficult after pictures from his wedding surfaced online.

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“I thought it was a game over for me”

Speaking about the period, Gullu told Qazi, "I was in Goa with the Roadies gang, and someone leaked out images. I thought it was a game over for me. I didn't know what to do."

Qazi then asked Gullu about the duration of the legal proceedings and whether his family supported him during the period. Gullu revealed that his decision to seek a divorce was not supported by his family initially. He said, "There was a fight in which I wanted divorce and my family was against it. My family members had cut me off completely at that time. All of this took a year to settle these matters. It took a toll on me but I am finally out of all of this."

Gullu's latest revelation also brings renewed attention to the controversy surrounding his wedding pictures. When images purportedly showing him at his wedding had previously surfaced online, he had addressed the claims and called the pictures fake.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari recalls parents’ separation, financial struggles; says, “I used to get 20-25 thousand a month”

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