Bhumi Pednekar has become the subject of online criticism after sharing glimpses of her recent temple visit during the holy month of Sawan. While the actress posted photos and a video of herself offering prayers at a Shivling, several social media users took issue with one particular detail—her decision to wear sunglasses while performing the religious ritual.

Bhumi Pednekar trolled for wearing sunglasses during Shivling Puja in Sawan

On Thursday, Bhumi shared moments from the visit on Instagram. She was dressed in a black top paired with blue denim jeans and completed her look with black sunglasses. In the video, the actress was seen performing the traditional ritual by pouring water over the Shivling as part of the prayers associated with the auspicious month of Sawan.

Sharing the post, Bhumi wrote, "As Sawan begins, I pray not for an easier life, but for the strength to walk it with grace. Har Har Mahadev."

While many followers appreciated the actress for marking the beginning of Sawan with prayers, others questioned her choice of wearing sunglasses during the puja. Soon after the post went live, the comments section was flooded with reactions from users expressing their views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

One user wrote, "Sunglasses utar ke pooja kar sakte the??" Another commented, "Km se km chshma to utar lo." A third user remarked, "Never saw anyone wearing goggles and doing Pooja." Other comments included, "Bhn sunglasses toh utaar leti," "Kuch bhi ho sunglass nahi nikalna chahiye," and "Atleast don't look at God through your glares …. Show some respect."

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar has joined the cast of The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where she will portray Belawadi Mallamma, the legendary warrior queen of Belawadi. The two-part historical film stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi, and is directed by Sandeep Singh.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar calls Pushkar a “blend of mythology, history and faith” as she shares spiritual journey through temples, ghats and animal care visit

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.