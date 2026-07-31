At the heart of this association is Ganga Mai Ka Dhaba, an integral part of Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan.

Rajdhani Besan has partnered with Zee TV for its ‘Swaad Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega’ campaign through an in-show integration with the channel's popular fiction drama, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan.

Zee TV’s Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan partners with Rajdhani Besan for ‘Swaad Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega’ campaign

At the heart of this association is Ganga Mai Ka Dhaba, an integral part of Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, where food is not merely a part of the narrative but the very foundation of Ganga Mai's journey. From nurturing relationships to empowering her family, the dhaba embodies warmth, resilience and togetherness, values that naturally complement Rajdhani Besan's 'Swaad Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega' campaign.

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV , said, "At Zee TV, we believe that the best brand partnerships are a natural extension of our storytelling. Our collaboration with Rajdhani Besan on Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan reflects this vision, where the integration complements the narrative while enhancing the overall viewing experience. We believe such meaningful associations create lasting value for both audiences and our partners."

Sandeep Mehrotra, COO – Advertisement Revenue, Zee TV, said, "Today's advertisers are looking for deeper consumer engagement, and content-led integrations have become a powerful way to achieve that. Our association with Rajdhani Besan demonstrates how brands can leverage Zee TV's strong content ecosystem to drive authentic visibility and meaningful audience connect. We look forward to creating many more such innovative partnerships that deliver measurable value for our clients."

Satender Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Rajdhani Besan, said, "At Rajdhani Besan, we believe that great food has the power to bring families together and create cherished memories. Our 'Swaad Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega' campaign celebrates this very emotion. Partnering with Zee TV's Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan gives us an authentic platform where food is an integral part of the story and naturally reflects our brand values. Through Ganga Mai Ka Dhaba, we are delighted to connect with millions of households across the country, reinforcing Rajdhani Besan's commitment to delivering quality, trust, and exceptional taste to every Indian kitchen."

Chetan Jain, Director, Rajdhani Besan, said, "This partnership with Zee TV is more than a brand integration, it is an opportunity to become a part of consumers' everyday moments through meaningful storytelling. The warmth, resilience, and family values portrayed in Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan beautifully align with what Rajdhani Besan stands for. We are confident that this association will strengthen our connection with consumers while bringing our 'Swaad Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega' campaign to life in a truly engaging and memorable way.”

By bringing Rajdhani Besan's 'Swaad Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega' campaign into the world of Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, the partnership goes beyond conventional brand visibility to celebrate the shared values of taste, togetherness and everyday family moments.

Also Read: Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan: Indira Krishna on Durgawati being one of the most fulfilling roles of her career, “Her journey isn’t just about being strong; it’s about standing by her beliefs even when the world misunderstands her”

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