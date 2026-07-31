EXCLUSIVE: “We have stripped away everything you know Vaani Kapoor for in Sarvagunn Sampann and presented her in a completely fresh way,” says costume designer Rick Roy

The recently-released teaser of Zee 5’s Sarvagunn Sampann showed Vaani Kapoor in two striking avatars. Costume designer Rick Roy is responsible for her looks in the film produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, the designer expressed his excitement on working on this film.

EXCLUSIVE: “We have stripped away everything you know Vaani Kapoor for in Sarvagunn Sampann and presented her in a completely fresh way,” says costume designer Rick Roy

“It is one of my most favourite works,” said Rick. “For the longest time, I used to be known for super glamorous stuff because of Malaika (Arora). She is my mentor and I worked with her since the beginning of my career. But when I did Tumhari Sulu, the whole image changed. Nobody expected me to do a Tumhari Sulu because it was realistic and we presented Vidya in a very beautiful kind of a way, which was very unexpected from me. I would say Sarvagunn Sampann is a step ahead of that.”

Rick promised that the audience will get to see Vaani in a never-seen-before avatar in the film. “Vaani Kapoor is known for glamour and looking fabulous and all that stuff. What we have done in the film is that we have literally stripped away everything that you know Vaani Kapoor for and we are representing her in a completely, fresh, fabulous, sweet, beautiful kind of a way. And I am very excited about it,” he said.

Rick gave credit to the film’s director Sonali Rattan Deshmukh and producer Dinesh Vijan. “All three of us we very clear about what we wanted Vaani to look like because she comes with a lot of pre-conceived notions of what she looks or feels like and her image of being a glamour girl and being sexy. I am so glad that I have been able to create for Vaani in Sarvagunn (Sampann),” he said.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Each character in Bhai Tera Star Hai wears ONLY one colour,” shares costume designer Rick Roy; also reveals how he convinced Sanjay Kapoor to wear a funny-looking orange suit for a song

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