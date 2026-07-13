Shekhar Kapur reacts after Matt Damon said he regrets missing The Four Feathers, saying he hopes they finally collaborate in the future.

Shekhar Kapur REACTS after Matt Damon says he regrets missing The Four Feathers: “It’s time we finally collaborate”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has responded warmly to Hollywood star Matt Damon's recent remarks about regretting the opportunity he missed to work with him more than two decades ago.

Shekhar Kapur REACTS after Matt Damon says he regrets missing The Four Feathers: “It’s time we finally collaborate”

During the press conference for The Odyssey on Saturday, Damon revealed that turning down Kapur's 2002 directorial The Four Feathers remains one of his biggest professional regrets. The actor explained that he had already committed to another project at the time and therefore could not be a part of the film.

Reflecting on the missed opportunity, Damon said, "He's always been on my list and I would like to have another go."

Shekhar Kapur hopes the long-awaited collaboration becomes a reality

Reacting to Damon's comments, Shekhar Kapur expressed optimism that the two might finally get the chance to work together. Speaking to HT City, the filmmaker said, "I hope the collaboration happens. It's time Matt, and I finally collaborate."

Matt Damon had to turn down The Four Feathers

Released in 2002, The Four Feathers was directed by Shekhar Kapur and starred Heath Ledger, Wes Bentley, Kate Hudson and Djimon Hounsou. Damon had earlier been considered for the film but had to step away after committing to another project, a decision he now says he still regrets.

More than 20 years later, the actor admitted that working with Kapur remains on his professional wishlist, raising hopes that the collaboration could finally happen.

Damon's comments came during promotions for Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey. The film has been shot across multiple countries using newly developed IMAX technology and is the first feature film to be filmed entirely with IMAX cameras.

The India premiere of The Odyssey is scheduled for July 10 and 11 in Mumbai, ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on July 17.

The film also marks Nolan's first directorial venture since Oppenheimer, which won him the Academy Award for Best Director. The 2023 blockbuster starred Cillian Murphy as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and went on to become one of the most celebrated films of the year.

Also Read: The Odyssey Mumbai press conference: Matt Damon REGRETS turning down Shekhar Kapur’s The Four Feathers: “It’s a 20-year-old DEBT that I have been carrying around in my pocket!”

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