The television industry awaits a new audience measurement system that will take into consideration the streaming viewership considering its growing popularity.

The Indian television industry has entered a phase of uncertainty after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to suspend the publication of television ratings. The move comes as the ministry prepares to introduce a renewed TV Ratings Policy that is expected to account for changing viewing habits in the era of digital streaming.

BARC suspends TV ratings after MIB directive; broadcasters and producers react to sudden move amid OTT policy revamp

With audiences increasingly consuming television content on OTT platforms alongside traditional TV channels, the MIB and BARC have been working on a revised audience measurement framework. The proposed system aims to provide a more comprehensive picture of viewership by considering both linear television and streaming consumption.

While the industry was anticipating an announcement regarding the revised policy in August, the decision to suspend the existing ratings system came earlier than expected. The unexpected timing has sparked mixed reactions across broadcasters, production houses and content creators.

According to a report by Variety, several producers have welcomed the move, believing that a unified measurement system will offer a more accurate representation of how audiences consume content today. They feel that including OTT viewership alongside television ratings will provide a fairer assessment of a show's overall reach and popularity.

However, others have expressed concerns over the sudden implementation of the directive. Many believe that the absence of weekly TV ratings could make it difficult to evaluate the performance of ongoing shows during the transition period. Producers and broadcasters often rely on TRP data to understand audience preferences, fine-tune storytelling and make programming decisions.

The concern is particularly significant for recently launched television shows. Industry stakeholders have pointed out that TRP tracking plays a crucial role in determining whether a new series is connecting with viewers. Without access to weekly ratings, producers may find it challenging to assess audience response and make timely creative or scheduling adjustments.

Despite the uncertainty, there is optimism that the upcoming ratings framework will better reflect today's fragmented viewing landscape. As television and digital platforms continue to coexist, the industry now awaits further clarity from the MIB and BARC on the rollout of the new audience measurement system and the timeline for the resumption of ratings.

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