The high-energy comedy offers a glimpse into Ajay Singh's hilarious quest for stardom as the film locks its theatrical release for July 30, 2026.

After creating buzz with its quirky first-look poster, the makers of Bhai Tera Star Hai have unveiled the film's first teaser, offering audiences a glimpse into the chaotic and entertaining world of its lead character. Starring Raghav Juyal in the role of Ajay Singh, the upcoming comedy promises a fun-filled ride packed with humour, eccentric characters, and a story centred around one man's unwavering belief that he is destined to become a superstar.

Raghav Juyal starrer Bhai Tera Star Hai teaser out now; actor plays his most delightfully delusional character in Vivek B Agrawal directorial

The teaser opens with the words, "Rocking. Rebel. Icon. Super Ultra Future...", instantly setting the tone for a film that embraces its over-the-top energy with confidence. Introducing viewers to Ajay's larger-than-life personality, the teaser showcases Raghav Juyal in what is being described as one of his most delightfully delusional roles to date. Convinced that fame is just around the corner, Ajay's journey appears to be filled with hilarious situations, quirky encounters, and unexpected twists.

While the teaser keeps the plot under wraps, it successfully establishes the film's vibrant tone through witty moments, energetic visuals, and Raghav's effortless comic timing. The actor, who has impressed audiences with his versatility across genres in recent years, appears to be returning to full-fledged comedy with a character that thrives on confidence, optimism, and endless dreams.

The recently released poster had introduced audiences to Ajay Singh with the tagline, "Talent Loading…", hinting at the character's ambitious outlook despite the odds. The teaser builds on that premise, offering a better look at the film's quirky world while also confirming its theatrical release date.

Presented by Eastwood Pictures, Bhai Tera Star Hai is an Eastwood Pictures and Indian Stories 2 production. The film is directed by Vivek B. Agrawal and written by Sudipto Sarkar along with Vivek B. Agrawal. It is produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani, and Vivek B. Agrawal.

Described as a high-energy comedy featuring memorable characters, catchy music, and an eventful story unfolding over the course of one unforgettable night, Bhai Tera Star Hai is all set to arrive in cinemas on July 30, 2026.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal starrer Bhai Tera Star Hai first look out: Vivek B. Agrawal introduces Ajay Singh with ‘Talent Loading…’

More Pages: Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection

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