More than a decade after Baahubali redefined the scale of Indian cinema, Netflix is set to revisit that landmark journey through a new documentary. Baahubali: The Torchbearer is now streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, as confirmed by India Today.

Baahubali: The Torchbearer now streaming on Netflix; documentary revisits SS Rajamouli’s epic legacy

A celebration of ten years

Announcing the release on Instagram, Netflix wrote, “Witness the making of this magnus opus now. Watch Baahubali: The Torch Bearer, out now, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, only on Netflix.”

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda, speaking to Gulte, said the documentary explores the impact of Baahubali on the artists, technicians, and everyone associated with the franchise. He described it as a tribute to the film’s 10-year journey, its creative process, and its influence on popular culture, adding that members of the cast and crew would feature in the project.

The official logline on Netflix reads, “From production setbacks to financial crises, the Baahubali cast and crew recount the demanding journey behind the beloved epic film series.”

The four-part documentary follows the making of the Baahubali franchise, covering its development, production challenges, release and legacy. It features behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew about the filmmaking process and the obstacles they encountered.

The franchise that changed Indian cinema

Baahubali: The Beginning released theatrically on July 10, 2015 and emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year. Its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, earned record-breaking numbers too, transforming Prabhas into a Pan-India star and setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema’s scale and ambition.

The duology starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles. Baahubali: The Epic, a remastered combined version of both films released on October 31, 2025.

Comparisons with RRR documentary

The project is drawing comparisons with RRR: Behind & Beyond, which had an underwhelming theatrical run in 2024 before finding a far larger audience on OTT platforms.

Whether Baahubali: The Torchbearer can replicate that trajectory remains to be seen, but for fans of the franchise, it offers a long-awaited chance to revisit the world of Mahishmati and understand how a film series became a cultural phenomenon that continues to resonate globally.

Also Read: S.S. Rajamouli proud as ISRO’s heaviest rocket, nicknamed ‘Bahubali,’ successfully launches CMS-03: “Truely a privilege for all of us”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.