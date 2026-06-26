Anil Kapoor applauds Alpha for putting two women at the heart of a mass action spectacle; says, “Audience connect with main character energy, not categories”

Anil Kapoor is delighted to see Bollywood break new ground with Alpha, a high-octane action entertainer led by two female protagonists, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Having portrayed several powerful "alpha" characters throughout his career, Kapoor believes the film represents a refreshing shift in how heroes are defined in Indian cinema.

Anil Kapoor applauds Alpha for putting two women at the heart of a mass action spectacle; says, “Audience connect with main character energy, not categories”

With his role in Alpha being kept under wraps to preserve the film’s key plot twists, Anil said, “For the longest time, we've looked at cinema through labels - male lead, female lead, hero, heroine. But audiences have evolved, and so has storytelling. What excites me about Alpha is that it challenges those old definitions.”

He added, “Being an Alpha has never been about gender. It's about presence, conviction, courage, and the ability to drive a story forward. That's what audiences connect with today - main character energy, not categories.”

Anil is optimistic that Alpha will resonate with moviegoers who are increasingly seeking fresh and exciting theatrical experiences. He believes the film’s decision to place two women at the forefront of a large-scale action spectacle is a significant step forward for the genre.

Reflecting on the changing landscape of cinema, the actor also spoke proudly about his daughters, who have consistently supported stories that challenge traditional norms. He further stated, “As a father, I've had the privilege of watching both my daughters champion stories and films that push boundaries and challenge conventions. They've always believed in expanding what's possible for women on screen and I know they're rooting for Alpha because films like this have the power to open up an entirely new chapter for action cinema.”

He added, “I hope Alpha marks a larger shift in how we think about leadership and heroism on screen. Instead of asking whether a character is a male lead or a female lead, perhaps it's time we simply ask: who is the Alpha? For Indian cinema, that's a powerful and necessary reimagining, and I'm proud to be part of a film that embraces it.”

He concluded by emphasizing that cinema should move beyond gender-based definitions of leadership. “The future of cinema isn't about changing who gets to lead. It's about stopping the need to qualify leadership by gender in the first place.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha also features Bobby Deol as the antagonist. The much-awaited action entertainer is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3.

Also Read : 43 Years of Woh 7 Din: Anil Kapoor credits Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah for his breakthrough in heartfelt note

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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