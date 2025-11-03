S.S. Rajamouli proud as ISRO’s heaviest rocket, nicknamed ‘Bahubali,’ successfully launches CMS-03: “Truely a privilege for all of us”

As India marked a historic achievement with the successful launch of its heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, filmmaker SS Rajamouli joined in the national celebration — this time with a deeply personal connection. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the satellite aboard its most powerful launch vehicle, fondly nicknamed Bahubali, after Rajamouli’s monumental film franchise.

Taking to social media, Rajamouli expressed his admiration for the nation’s space agency while reflecting on the symbolic link between strength, ambition, and achievement that both ISRO and his film embody.

“Congratulations to #ISRO on the successful launch of the heaviest communication satellite CMS-03 today! A proud moment for India showcasing our technological strength and self-reliance in space exploration. Onwards and upwards! ???????????? Our entire Baahubali team is elated as @ISRO fondly named this rocket ‘Bahubali’... due to its heaviness and strength.. ???????????????? Truly a privilege for all of us. ????????” he wrote.

Congratulations to #ISRO on the successful launch of the heaviest communication satellite CMS-03 today! A proud moment for India showcasing our technological strength and self-reliance in space exploration. Onwards and upwards! ???????????? Our entire Baahubali team is elated as @ISRO… pic.twitter.com/Ppcso76Mmu — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 2, 2025

Rajamouli’s remark comes at a fitting moment, coinciding with the theatrical release of Baahubali: The Epic, a reimagined chapter in the iconic saga that shaped modern Indian cinema. For the director, the rocket’s name serves as more than a tribute — it reflects the spirit of determination and excellence that continues to define India’s creative and scientific communities alike.

As ISRO’s Baahubali soars higher into space, Rajamouli’s words echo the shared pride of millions witnessing India’s growing presence among global space pioneers.

