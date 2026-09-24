EXCLUSIVE: Radhika Apte reveals she has never counted daily calories, opens up about her everyday diet; says, “I have a sweet tooth… my staple dinner is sev puri”

Radhika Apte has opened up about her food preferences, daily meals and approach to maintaining a balance in her diet. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor spoke about her breakfast and lunch choices, her love for seafood and sweets, and revealed that sev puri is her staple dinner.

EXCLUSIVE: Radhika Apte reveals she has never counted daily calories, opens up about her everyday diet; says, “I have a sweet tooth… my staple dinner is sev puri”

Talking about what she usually eats in India, Radhika said that her breakfast generally consists of eggs or oats. For lunch, she prefers a home-cooked meal prepared by her house help, which usually includes dal, sabzi and roti, along with some yogurt and pickle.

When it comes to dinner, Radhika revealed an unexpected favourite. “At night, I usually eat like some fish or actually my staple dinner Nobody knows this. Is sev puri. Like it's my Yeah, it's most of the nights I eat sev puri,” she said.

The actor also spoke about her dietary preferences, explaining that she is primarily a pescetarian. “I'm a pescetarian. There are days when I eat meat, but it's very, very rarely. If someone has made something special, uh I'll try it. But otherwise, I eat fish and vegetables most of the time,” Radhika said.

Radhika further revealed that she has never been particular about counting calories. She admitted that she has a sweet tooth and eats quite a few sweets, but tries to maintain a balance. “I have a sweet tooth, so I eat a lot of sweets, but uh I try to balance it. I have never counted how many calories I consume a day, so I don't know,” she said.

The actor also shared some of her favourite foods. She loves bananas and counts salmon among the seafood she regularly eats. However, her seafood preferences extend beyond salmon. “I love prawns. I love squid and I love different kinds of fish that cooked in different styles,” she added.

Radhika also spoke about her beverage preferences, revealing that she has switched between tea and coffee over the years. “I was a tea person for a long time till last year. I suddenly switched to coffee, and then I was a coffee person for a whole year, and now I'm a tea and a coffee person, which is the worst,” she said.

While wheat roti is her usual choice because it is convenient, Radhika said she also enjoys bhakri. When asked about cheat days, the actor had a straightforward response: “My cheat days are every day.” Recalling a recent trip to the Maldives, she said she enjoyed pancakes, waffles, churros and banana fritters during the holiday.

Radhika also shared that she does not eat chips very often and only occasionally has pizza or burgers, preferring a good-quality pizza or burger when she does. She orders food online occasionally, usually opting for salads or fish when she is working.

Speaking about restaurants, Radhika said she does not go out to eat very frequently. She named Malaka Spice in Pune as one of her favourites, while in London, she enjoys the Chinese restaurant My Old Home in Liverpool Street and the Vietnamese restaurant Van Hanh in Camberwell.

Through the conversation, Radhika offered a glimpse into her relatively flexible approach to food, which includes home-cooked meals, seafood, sweets and her unusual love for sev puri as a regular dinner option.

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