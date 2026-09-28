The director explains how the team worked around online speculation while filming and editing the final chapter of the franchise.

Drishyam The Conclusion: Abhishek Pathak reveals he studied fan theories to keep climax under wraps; says “The climax is the real (star of the) show”

The climax of Drishyam The Conclusion has been one of the key talking points around the upcoming film, with the makers positioning it as the final chapter of the Drishyam franchise. As Vijay Salgaonkar aka Ajay Devgn returns for what is expected to be the concluding chapter of his story, director Abhishek Pathak has opened up about the process of developing and protecting the film’s climax from fan speculation.

Drishyam The Conclusion: Abhishek Pathak reveals he studied fan theories to keep climax under wraps; says “The climax is the real (star of the) show”

In an interview, Pathak revealed that he went through several theories shared online by fans while working on the conclusion. He explained that the team was conscious of avoiding ideas that had already been widely discussed. “I actually went through a lot of fan theories on Reddit and the Internet. We were like, ‘Four people are talking about this, five people are talking about that... so it cannot happen.’ We were trying to stay away from the obvious, and come with something that people weren't expecting at all."

The director also discussed how the team approached the final stages of the shoot and edit to retain certain information. According to Pathak, even after the film had reached the editing stage, some portions were still pending to be filmed. He explained that the team used voice-overs and additional editing during this process to control how certain details were presented to audiences.

“We shot the film, came on the edit, and there was maybe a 10-day shoot pending. In the pending shoot, we actually recorded voice-overs and put everything on the edit to make it better... to hide information and reveal certain things in a way that people enjoy it much better,” he shared.

Pathak further hinted at the importance of the climax without revealing details about what audiences can expect. He added, “The climax is the real (star of the) show, If the big reveal can be held for as long as possible, that's the best thing."

Drishyam The Conclusion brings back the franchise’s central character, Vijay Salgaonkar, while introducing new developments in his ongoing battle with the authorities. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, it is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Drishyam The Conclusion is scheduled to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Makers of Drishyam The Conclusion unveil ‘Muskura Do’ teaser, song sung by Lucky Ali

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection

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