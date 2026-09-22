The actress shared a glimpse from their Ganesh poojan in Sangli and reflected on the lessons and support she continues to receive from her mother.

Avantika Dassani on her bond with mother Bhagyashree: “I stand besides her as she always has”

Avantika Dassani recently shared a glimpse of her Ganesh poojan in Sangli with her mother, actress Bhagyashree. The occasion also became a moment for Avantika to reflect on the bond she shares with her “Aai” and the role her mother continues to play in her life.

Avantika Dassani on her bond with mother Bhagyashree: “I stand besides her as she always has”

Sharing a picture from the poojan, Avantika spoke about standing by her mother while acknowledging the guidance and strength she has received from her over the years. She wrote, “I stand besides her, and as she always has, she continues to teach me: With the strength, grace and blessings of Ganeshji (And for me, my Aai) we will always be on our way forward.”

Avantika’s note highlights the relationship between the two, particularly the way their roles can evolve as a mother and daughter grow together. While Bhagyashree has been a source of guidance for Avantika, the actress also emphasised her own presence beside her mother.

The Ganesh poojan in Sangli thus offered a glimpse into their personal bond away from their professional commitments. Avantika’s message focused on the values she associates with her mother, including strength, grace and the blessings of Ganeshji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avantika (@avantikadassani)



Mother-daughter relationships often evolve as daughters grow older, with the equation moving beyond a traditional parent-child dynamic. The guidance received during childhood can gradually become a two-way relationship, with daughters also becoming a source of support for their mothers.

For Avantika, that sentiment appears to be reflected in her choice of words. By saying that she “stands besides” Bhagyashree, she acknowledged the support her mother has extended to her while expressing her intention to be there for her in return.

The moment from Sangli also comes as a personal reflection from Avantika on what her mother means to her. Rather than focusing on their public profiles, her post centred on their relationship and the influence Bhagyashree has had on her.

Through the picture and accompanying note, Avantika offered a glimpse into the bond she shares with Bhagyashree, with Ganeshji’s blessings forming the backdrop to her message about continuing to move forward together.

Also Read: Bhagyashree recalls becoming a mother at a young age; says, “Both of my deliveries were by caesarean, I didn’t even know that I should exercise”

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