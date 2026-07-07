The filmmaker's Instagram Story has sparked fan conversations about their bond and renewed excitement over their upcoming collaboration.

Filmmaker Atlee marked Ranveer Singh's birthday with a heartfelt social media post, offering fans a glimpse into their off-screen camaraderie. The director took to Instagram Stories to share a candid black-and-white photograph with the actor from the behind-the-scenes shoot of their Ching's advertisement, which was directed by Atlee.

Atlee wishes Ranveer Singh on his birthday with BTS photo from Chings ad; calls him ‘Anna’

Accompanying the picture was a brief but affectionate birthday message. Sharing the post, Atlee wrote, "Happy dearest birthday @ranveersingh Anna.” The post quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom recalled the duo's collaboration on the popular Ching's commercial. The use of the term "Anna," often used as a mark of affection and respect, also sparked discussions about the friendship the filmmaker and actor have developed over the years.

Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday on Monday and received wishes from colleagues, friends and fans from across the film industry. Atlee's message stood out for its personal touch, with the candid behind-the-scenes photograph adding to the warmth of the greeting.

The post has sparked anticipation among fans who continue to wish for Atlee and Ranveer Singh's professional collaboration after they came together for the brand campaign of Chings. While neither the actor nor the filmmaker has spoken about any such collab in the near future, the social media followers have fuelled conversations expressing their desire to see them work together on the big screen soon.

Meanwhile, on the current work front, Ranveer Singh is reportedly working on filmmaker Hansal Mehta's next project, which is said to be titled Pralay. The film has already generated curiosity among fans eager to see the actor in a new role.

Meanwhile, Atlee is gearing up for his next directorial venture, Raaka, starring Allu Arjun. The ambitious sci-fi action drama marks the filmmaker's first collaboration with the Telugu superstar. Recently, Deepika Padukone, who is married to Ranveer Singh, wrapped up a major schedule for the film, further adding to the buzz surrounding the project.

Although Atlee's birthday wish was brief, it offered fans another glimpse into the rapport he shares with Ranveer Singh, while also throwing light on fans’ demand of their professional collaboration.

Also Read: Mouni Roy pens heartfelt birthday note for Ranveer Singh with a throwback post: “Keep being unapologetically you”

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