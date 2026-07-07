For her wedding day, Anshula Kapoor chose a bridal look that was more than a statement of craftsmanship; it was a reflection of heritage, memory and the traditions she wanted to carry into a new chapter. At its heart was her mother’s 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta, an heirloom carried down the aisle as a quiet thread between past and present.

Anshula Kapoor’s Tarun Tahiliani bridal look blends heirloom heritage with contemporary Indian craftsmanship

The ensemble, designed by Tarun Tahiliani, brought together intricate Kashida embroidery, rich zari detailing and a bandhini gharchola dupatta, set against a palette of antique rose, blush and muted gold. Delicate Phulkari borders ran along the edges, a tribute to Kapoor’s Punjabi roots, completing a look that felt rooted in tradition yet effortlessly contemporary.

The thinking behind the ensemble drew on crafts from across the country: Kashmiri Kashida embroidery, Rajasthani and Gujarati bandhini, and Punjabi Phulkari, brought together within a single silhouette. Mohit Rai and Ruchi Krishna, who styled the look alongside Tahiliani, shaped every detail around Kapoor’s heirloom dupatta, so that the craftsmanship carried personal as well as cultural weight.

Kapoor spoke about the thinking behind the look in a note shared on Instagram:

“There was only one thing I knew I wanted to carry with me when I became a bride, my mom’s 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta. Everything else was built around it.

On a day that marked the beginning of a new family, it felt right to be wrapped in the one that raised me first.

Together with Tarun Tahiliani, and with the incredible vision of Mohit Rai and Ruchi Krishna, every detail was imagined around the heirloom that meant the most to me. A bridal ensemble that brought together crafts from across India: Intricate Kashida embroidery layered with rich zari work, a bandhini gharchola dupatta as a nod to the family I am marrying into, all in a palette of antique rose, blush and muted gold, finished with delicate Phulkari borders as a tribute to my Punjabi roots.

Thank you, Tarun, for bringing this vision to life and creating a bridal ensemble that felt timeless, deeply personal, and so incredibly me.”

With its blend of heirloom elements, regional craftsmanship and modern bridal sensibility, Anshula Kapoor’s wedding ensemble became a celebration of identity, family and the timeless beauty of Indian textiles.

Jewellery was by Raniwala 1881 via Amigos Rizwan, with kaleeras by Kaliras by Mrinalini Chandra. Makeup was done by Savleen Manchanda with hair by Shivani K and Pooja Devpuriya, and makeup support from Narsissist. Photography was credited to Vansh Virmani, with art direction by Manav and Vrinda K Gupta.

Also Read: Anshula Kapoor shares first wedding photos with Rohan Thakkar; emotional tribute to Mona Shourie Kapoor leaves fans moved

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