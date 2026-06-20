Actress Simran Rawal has opened up about her role as Swati in Zee TV's Tu Hi Re Dil Mein, sharing what drew her to the character and why she believes Swati stands apart from the typical portrayal of a third person in a love triangle. The show stars Priyanshi Yadav as Vrinda, Abrar Qazi as Sanjay, and Simran Rawal as Swati. Set against a backdrop of relationships, faith and unexpected twists, the story follows Vrinda's journey as her life takes an unforeseen turn. For Simran, the project marks an important milestone in her career as it is her first television show as a lead actor.

Simran Rawal reveals what makes Swati stand out in Tu Hi Re Dil Mein: “She breaks the usual stereotype”

“It took me some time to process it”

Speaking about being cast in the show, Simran admitted that the news took her by surprise. “Being a part of Tu Hi Re Dil Mein feels like a dream come true for me. This is my first show as a lead, and honestly, when I was selected for the role, it took me some time to process it. Initially, I couldn't believe that I had actually landed such a beautiful opportunity,” she said.

The actress added that she feels grateful for the support she has received from her family and well-wishers throughout her journey.

A character who challenges expectations

Talking about Swati, Simran described her as a compassionate doctor who believes in standing up for what is right. “Swati is a doctor who is kind-hearted, compassionate, and always sees the good in people. She is also someone who cannot stand by and watch something wrong happen. Swati strongly believes in doing what is right and never hesitates to raise her voice against injustice,” she said.

According to Simran, one of the most interesting aspects of the character is that she does not fit the stereotype often associated with the third person in a romantic storyline.

“What I love most about her is that she breaks the usual stereotype associated with the third person in a love story. People often expect such characters to bring negativity, but Swati is a very positive and genuine person,” the actress explained. She also revealed that the character has her own emotional arc, particularly involving her relationship with her mother.

Simran shared that portraying Swati has influenced her personally as well. "As Simran, I have learned a lot from Swati. She has taught me the importance of staying calm, composed, and patient, especially during challenging situations,” she said. The actress noted that she differs significantly from the character in real life, which made the role both challenging and rewarding. "In reality, I am quite different from her, and that's exactly what made this role so exciting and rewarding for me as an actor. Exploring a personality so different from my own has been a wonderful learning experience,” she added.

As Tu Hi Re Dil Mein continues its run, Simran hopes viewers connect with Swati's journey and the various layers that unfold in her story.

Also Read: Abrar Qazi, Priyanshi Yadav, and Simran Rawal talk about joining hands for Zee TV’s new drama Tu Hi Re Dil Mein

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