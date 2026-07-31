Armaan Malik celebrates his fans with new single ‘Gaya Kaam Se’: “When fans become part of the story, the song means even more”

Armaan Malik has unveiled his latest independent single, 'Gaya Kaam Se', a light-hearted romantic track that marks another significant step in his musical journey. While the song captures the excitement and warmth of falling in love, its biggest highlight is the inclusion of Armaan’s dedicated fan community, the Armaanians, in the official music video.

Armaan Malik celebrates his fans with new single ‘Gaya Kaam Se’: “When fans become part of the story, the song means even more”

Opening up about the release, Armaan Malik said, “'Gaya Kaam Se' is about that beautiful feeling of letting your heart take over without trying to explain every emotion. I wanted it to feel light, honest and personal. But what makes this release truly special for me is having my Armaanians be a part of the music video. They’ve been such an important part of my journey, and it felt right to celebrate this song with them.”

The presence of the Armaanians adds a unique emotional layer to the music video, making it much more than a visual companion to the song. It serves as a tribute to the fans who have supported Armaan throughout his career. Instead of keeping the focus solely on himself, the singer shares the screen with his fans, making the project feel more intimate and meaningful.

With its catchy tune, uplifting mood and strong emphasis on fan participation, 'Gaya Kaam Se' reflects Armaan’s commitment to creating music that feels genuine and emotionally resonant. By making the Armaanians an integral part of the project, Armaan has transformed the release into a heartfelt celebration of love, music and the close-knit community that has grown with him over the years.

Also Read : Armaan Malik postpones birthday song release amid Jantar Mantar protests; says, “Things just don’t feel right now”

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