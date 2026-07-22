The singer extends solidarity with students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak, days after speaking out against the police crackdown.

Singer Armaan Malik has postponed the release of his upcoming song 'Gaya Kaam Se' in a show of solidarity with the students protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak. The track was originally scheduled to release on July 22, which also marks the singer's birthday. However, citing the prevailing circumstances, Armaan announced that he has decided to delay its launch until he feels the time is right.

Armaan Malik postpones birthday song release amid Jantar Mantar protests; says, “Things just don’t feel right now”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Armaan shared a video explaining his decision. He said, “Hey everyone, this next song of mine, ‘Gaya Kaam Se’, I poured my heart into it and it is scheduled to release on 22nd of July which is tomorrow, which is also my birthday. But things just don’t feel right now and I feel like I want to wait a little longer and give it to you when the time feels right and when we’re in better circumstances. So yeah, I hope you understand."



The decision comes two days after videos of the police lathi charge and the use of tear gas against students protesting at Jantar Mantar went viral on social media. The incident prompted several members of the film fraternity to voice their support for the protesters, with Armaan also sharing a statement on the issue.

Expressing his thoughts in a note, the singer wrote, “I don't claim to have all the answers, and I believe it's important to understand every issue with care before speaking. But there are some values we should never lose sight of. Students deserve fairness. Peaceful protests deserve respect. Empathy should never be conditional, and dialogue should never be met with indifference. Our country and its people deserve to be heard. Always.”



Armaan Malik is among several celebrities who have publicly supported the students demanding accountability over the alleged paper leak. While many Indian celebrities across have shared messages of solidarity on social media, the singer's decision to postpone the release of his birthday track marks one of the most significant gestures of support from the entertainment industry amid the ongoing protests.

Also Read: Armaan Malik to make debut at Prestigious Gold House Gala 2026 In Los Angeles

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