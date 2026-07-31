EXCLUSIVE: Ramanand Sagar’s grandson Shiv Sagar shares FASCINATING trivia: “Vikram Aur Betaal cost Rs. 1 lakh per episode; it was shot and edited in our garage as we COULDN’T afford elaborate sets”

Four years ago, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha (2022) was released to considerable critical acclaim. The film drew inspiration from the ancient Indian folktale of Vikram and Betaal, which generations of viewers were already familiar with through the iconic television series Vikram Aur Betaal. The show was produced by Ramanand Sagar before he went on to create his most iconic television epic, Ramayan. His son, Prem Sagar, directed and co-produced Vikram Aur Betaal. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shiv Sagar, Ramanand Sagar’s grandson and Prem Sagar’s son, shared fascinating trivia about the making of the series.

EXCLUSIVE: Ramanand Sagar’s grandson Shiv Sagar shares FASCINATING trivia: “Vikram Aur Betaal cost Rs. 1 lakh per episode; it was shot and edited in our garage as we COULDN’T afford elaborate sets”

Shiv Sagar said, “My father made Vikram Aur Betaal, which was a precursor to Ramayan. It also featured several of the same actors. Arun Govil ji, who later played Rama in Ramayan, essayed the role of Vikramaditya, while Arvind Trivedi played the tantric before portraying Ravana. Vikram Aur Betaal served as a kind of test marketing. We wanted to see whether yeh mooch-mukut chalega ya nahin chalega and whether audiences would accept this genre.”

Shiv Sagar revealed, “Vikram Aur Betaal was shot at our home, Sagar Villa, in the garage located directly below where we lived. There was a large hall there, complete with a chandelier and other furnishings. The hall was converted into a set where the show was not only shot but also edited! This was because the budget was extremely limited. Each episode cost around Rs. 1 lakh, of which nearly Rs. 80,000 went towards production. Therefore, everything had to be done in a tightly controlled and cost-effective manner. We simply could not afford to build elaborate sets.”

He added, “As a result, we practically grew up on the sets. Whenever they needed child actors for a scene or two, we would sometimes be asked to perform (laughs)!”

Shiv remarked, “It’s amazing because creativity can thrive even in such conditions. It’s not always about having budget; it’s about how creatively you can tell the story and about the storytelling skill, which grandfather definitely had. He was essentially a very good writer.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ramayan documentary to release before Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana; to reveal how Ramanand Sagar created the epic WITHOUT green screen or VFX; grandson reveals, “30,000 to 40,000 people would gather outside the studio EVERYDAY from ALL over India…”

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