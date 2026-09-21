Nykaa has consistently built its beauty universe around some of the most recognisable names in Indian entertainment, from Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador to Sharvari as a face of Nykaa and Rasha Thadani as the face of Nykaa Cosmetics. Now, adding a new dimension to that celebrity-led beauty narrative is Anushka Sen, who represents Nykaa’s K-Beauty category.

Anushka Sen joins Nykaa’s K-Beauty universe as the face of its Korean beauty category

Anushka’s connection with Korea goes beyond beauty. The actor is set to make her Korean cinema debut with Jeju Olle, marking a significant new chapter in her international career. Having long been drawn to Korean culture and entertainment, her move into Korean cinema makes her association with K-Beauty feel especially organic.

For Nykaa, Anushka represents a generation that has grown up with Korean culture as part of its everyday world from K-dramas and music to skincare and beauty rituals. Her strong digital presence and Gen Z appeal further position her as a relevant voice for a category that has moved well beyond being a passing trend.

K-Beauty’s appeal today lies in its skin-first approach, emphasis on thoughtful routines and the idea that beauty is as much about care as it is about makeup. Through Nykaa, these philosophies have become increasingly accessible to Indian beauty consumers, with Korean beauty brands and innovations becoming a significant part of the platform’s offering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

Anushka’s association with Nykaa K-Beauty therefore comes at the intersection of beauty, pop culture and a growing India-Korea connection. As she prepares to enter Korean cinema, she is also becoming a face for the beauty culture that has influenced audiences worldwide.

For Nykaa, Anushka brings something distinctive to the K-Beauty conversation a young Indian star whose own journey is increasingly connected to Korea.

Also Read: Anushka Sen strengthens Gen Z connect with Oreo x BTS, bridging Indian-Korean pop culture

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