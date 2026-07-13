Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane have teamed up to present writer-director Ravi Muppa's acclaimed short film, Incognito. Starring Vikram Singh, Ayushi Nema, and Dev Chauhan, the psychological thriller—set to release on July 15—will officially launch a brand-new, shorts-exclusive YouTube channel, Oh Flip Shorts, backed by producer Ranjan Singh and curated by Kashyap. The platform aims to serve as a premium home for groundbreaking short-form cinema, dropping one curated title every month to foster a dedicated community for indie creators.

Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane present Ravi Muppa’s Incognito; launch Oh Flip Shorts on July 15

Incognito arrives on the platform on the heels of a decorated global festival run, playing at over 20 international festivals including the prestigious, Oscar-qualifying Palm Springs International ShortFest.

“I’ve always loved short films as they are the first stepping stone for a director to test their storytelling style and give them actual practice in shooting a story,” said Kashyap. “Continuing the same, this is our effort to showcase some excellent short films, curated by me and presented by filmmakers whose work I look up to. We’re glad to begin with Incognito by Ravi Muppa, and very hopeful that it’ll be liked by the audience,” he added.

Vikramaditya Motwane says, “Incognito is gripping and beautifully atmospheric, a true blue genre short with an out of the box ending. Congratulations to Ravi and his team and I’m so happy that we can present this to the audience”.

Incognito follows the story of a cash-strapped motel receptionist who profits off hidden-cam videos—until he records a girl in danger of being trafficked and must decide whether to save her or protect himself.

Writer-director Ravi Muppa, whose works include titles like Stree (2018), Bala (2019) and The Family Man (2019), noted that the digital release marks a major milestone for the project.

“The film has been an incredibly special journey, and I’m deeply grateful to the producers, collaborators, and champions who believed in it and helped carry it forward. I’m especially excited that this is just the beginning, as we now look ahead to expanding Incognito into a feature.”

Executive Producer Ranjan Singh, who backed the short under the Flip Films banner, expressed immense gratitude for the directorial support anchoring the channel's launch. He said, “We are thankful to Anurag for the curation, and Vikram and other directors to lend their support to the same. Every month we’ll be premiering one new short on the channel and hope that we’ll be able to make a community very soon.”

As previously announced, a feature-length adaptation of Incognito is currently in active development. The upcoming feature will be co-produced by Hollywood's Invention Studios alongside Flip Films and Campfire Studios, with Anurag Kashyap, Nicholas Weinstock, Divya Souza, and Ranjan Singh locked to serve as producers.

Also Read: Guneet Monga feels Vikramaditya Motwane should direct Gangs of Wasseypur 3: “Anurag Kashyap will be happy with it”

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