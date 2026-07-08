Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap attended a special screening of actor Huma Qureshi’s film Baby Do Die Do in Bengaluru, where he spoke about the importance of supporting films through word of mouth. The screening drew an overwhelming response from the audience, leaving Qureshi visibly emotional.

Anurag Kashyap backs Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do, urges audiences to support the film through word of mouth

Baby Do Die Do continues its theatrical run across the country, with Qureshi making surprise visits to theatres and interacting with fans who have been appreciating the film. The Bengaluru screening added to this ongoing outreach, with Kashyap joining the cast for the event.

Speaking at the screening, Kashyap said, “The fight is for that one extra show, it’s correct time that people will watch and sustain it for the word of mouth to build up. The whole fight is about is like let’s give space to the word of mouth to build up because otherwise we will only have same kinds of films in various forms and various languages being made every year, so please spread the word for every film you like and Baby Do Die Do.”

The filmmaker’s endorsement added to the response the film has been receiving from audiences at screenings across the country.

Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem, Baby Do Die Do is a Saleem Siblings production in association with Pune 04 Film. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah and Himanshu Malik. Baby Do Die Do is now running in cinemas. The film’s music has been released by Tips Music and is available on all major streaming platforms.

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