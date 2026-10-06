Veteran actor Anupam Kher received a special recognition from the Town of North Hempstead during his ongoing North American tour of the Hindi musical play Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane. The recognition came following the New York presentation of the play, which stars Kher alongside Swaroop Sampat.

Anupam Kher receives recognition from Town of North Hempstead during Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane’s New York show: “Deeply moving”

Taking to social media on October 6, Kher shared glimpses from the curtain call and reflected on the response to the New York show. He wrote, “THANK YOU NEW YORK! ❤️🇺🇸❤️‍🩹 For a truly memorable evening of Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane! For coming in such wonderful numbers, for your cheers, your applause and for the love you gave us throughout the show. These glimpses of our curtain call capture a little of the joy we felt on stage. ❤️🙏.”

The note further read, “New York has always held a very special place in my heart. This was an important show for me, and your warmth made it even more special. There is something deeply moving about taking that final bow and feeling so much love coming back from the audience.❤️‍🩹🥹🥹.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher receives recognition in New York

Along with celebrating the audience response, Kher revealed that he was presented with a Certificate of Recognition, Achievement and Appreciation by the Town of North Hempstead. The honour acknowledged his contribution to Indian and global cinema.

Sharing his gratitude, the actor wrote, “I am also deeply honoured to receive the CERTIFICATE OF RECOGNITION, ACHIEVEMENT AND APPRECIATION from the Town of North Hempstead for my contribution to Indian and global cinema. The generous words on this certificate mean a great deal to me. ❤️”

Kher also thanked Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Town Clerk Ragini Srivastava, Council Members Robert J. Troiano, Jr., Edward Scott, Dennis J. Walsh, Christine Liu, Yaron Levy and Mariann Dalimonte, along with Receiver of Taxes Mary Jo Collins, for the recognition.

He further acknowledged the organisers, writing, “Thank you to our organisers Priya and Mehboob and everyone who made this evening possible. We came to share a story with you, and you gave us memories to carry home. Lots of love and gratitude. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳❤️.”

Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane continues its North American tour

Kher is currently travelling across North America with Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane, a Hindi musical play featuring him and Swaroop Sampat. The production recently completed its 25th show in Toronto and is scheduled to continue through mid-October.

The tour has also brought Kher several recognitions for his contribution to cinema and theatre, with honours being presented to him in Toronto, Georgia and Ohio.

Also Read: Anupam Kher meets Robert De Niro amid North America tour, calls him “world’s finest actor”

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