Aafiya Sayed, who marked her Bollywood debut with Prem Keetanu, has penned a heartfelt note for Salman Khan following her appearance on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. Aafiya appeared on the reality show with her co-star Veer Pahariya to promote their film and thanked Salman for the warmth and encouragement he extended to the newcomers.

Aafiya Sayed thanks Salman Khan after Bigg Boss 20 appearance: “The kindness, the humility… You truly ‘made my life’”

Taking to social media, Aafiya shared a video from the episode along with a throwback picture featuring her with Salman. In the older photograph, a young Aafiya can be seen sharing a moment with the actor. In her note, Aafiya reflected on the difference between Salman’s public image as a superstar and the personal warmth she experienced while appearing alongside him on the show.

She wrote, “salman sir, everyone knows you as this icon, this undeniable force. but over this weekend i saw you offer us a kindness that is incredibly rare. you showed up for us, you blessed us, you let us share stage with you. i think my sense of what stardom should be like will now forever be impacted by how you treated us. the kindness, the humility & the sheer child like joy and enthusiasm you bring to our screens. thank you for giving us new kids a shoutout, we will remember this moment till the end of time. it truly, really, “made my life”.”

She further added, “the og prem, we’re forever grateful, been in awe of you since day 1, we love you!!🤍👼🏽”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aafiyasayed_

Aafiya Sayed recalls Salman Khan’s support

Aafiya’s message comes as she begins her journey in Hindi cinema with Prem Keetanu. Salman has also shared a long-standing association with Aafiya’s family. She is the niece of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, a close friend and frequent collaborator of Salman.

The actor recently attended a special screening of Prem Keetanu in Mumbai, where he met Aafiya and the film’s team. Salman was seen hugging Aafiya and wishing the cast success as they prepare for the film’s theatrical release.

Prem Keetanu marks Aafiya’s Bollywood debut

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Prem Keetanu marks Aafiya Sayed’s entry into the Hindi film industry. The film stars her opposite Veer Pahariya and also features Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay in key roles. The film is produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films and released in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Veer Pahariya gets Varun Dhawan to dance to Prem Keetanu song ‘Ishq Ka Ghulam’; Varun’s pet dog Joey steals the show

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