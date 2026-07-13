Anupam Kher paid an emotional tribute to late Jurassic Park star Sam Neill, remembering him as a warm, gracious person and an extraordinary artist.

Actor Anupam Kher has paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran Hollywood star Sam Neill following the latter's passing at the age of 78. Remembering both the acclaimed actor and the person behind the screen, Kher shared an emotional note on social media, reflecting on their meeting in Sydney and celebrating Neill's remarkable contribution to world cinema.

Anupam Kher pays heartfelt tribute to late Jurassic Park star Sam Neill: “The world of cinema has lost an extraordinary artist”

Sam Neill, best known for portraying Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, passed away on Monday, July 13, in Sydney, Australia. His family confirmed that he died surrounded by his loved ones.

Anupam Kher remembers meeting Sam Neill in Sydney

Sharing a tribute on Instagram, Anupam Kher recalled meeting Neill during a visit to Sydney and said it was the actor's warmth and humility that left a lasting impression on him. "DEEPLY SADDENED by the passing of the wonderful #SamNeill. I had the privilege of meeting him in Sydney, Australia, and what stayed with me was not merely the celebrated actor, but the warm, gracious and gentle human being behind that familiar face."

The veteran Indian actor also reflected on Neill's celebrated filmography, praising the versatility and quiet strength he brought to every performance. "I had followed and admired his remarkable career for decades. From My Brilliant Career and The Piano to Jurassic Park, The Hunt for Red October and so many other memorable performances, he brought intelligence, dignity and a rare quiet strength to every character he portrayed."

Summing up his admiration, Kher wrote, "Some actors impress you with their performances. Some human beings touch you with their presence. Sam Neill did both." He concluded his tribute by writing, "The world of cinema has lost an extraordinary artist, and the world has lost a wonderful gentleman. Rest in peace, dear Sam. Your work and your warmth will live on. Om Shanti."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Sam Neill's family confirms his passing

In a statement shared through Sam Neill's official Instagram account, his family announced his death and requested privacy as they mourned the loss.

"It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life."

The statement also noted that Neill's death was sudden and unexpected.

"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."

Also Read: Anupam Kher confirms he will play Ashok Singhal in Shri Ram Bhoomi: “I will sincerely try to give my very best”

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