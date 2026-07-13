Sanjana Sanghi recently took the stage at a Coach Foundation event in association with UNDP, where she delivered a powerful and deeply personal speech aimed at inspiring young people. Stepping away from the usual glamorous anecdotes, Sanghi reflected on the defining milestones of her life—from navigating a high-pressure childhood to facing the unpredictable realities of the film industry. Through her honest account of challenges, setbacks, and growth, she offered a heartfelt message for young minds finding their way, highlighting that success is rarely a straight path.

Sanjana Sanghi reflects on childhood challenges and film journey at a global event; says, “Our dreams are far more brave than we are”

Looking back at how her acting journey began, Sanghi revealed that it all started unexpectedly because of her passion for dance and performing in school. She said, "When I was learning formal dance in school and just used to dance for the joy of it and perform at my school annual functions. I couldn't have imagined one of Bollywood's leading casting directors would land up on my school campus and I would be cast in a film at just 13 years of age." She recalled that being cast in Rockstar at such a young age meant stepping into an unfamiliar world very early in life. According to the actress, the confidence she displayed while working alongside established actors came from the values of "rigour, discipline, and the humility" that years of dance training had instilled in her, allowing her to hold her own despite having no prior acting experience.

Sanghi also spoke about the demanding routine she followed as a child due to her parents' expectations. She shared, "Much like all Indian parents mine put a lot of pressure on me to be at the top of everything. When I was seven my father wanted me to learn Kathak while my mother wanted contemporary jazz. Unable to choose I decided to learn both alternating training every day after school. Initially it felt like too much pressure and I did not enjoy it. But slowly I fell in love with it and realized it was inculcating a certain discipline and rigour in me that would eventually hold me in good stead in some of the most intimidating rooms I would ever step into."

Speaking about one of the biggest turning points in her life, Sanghi opened up about balancing academics and her acting ambitions during Class 12. She recalled, "When I was 17 years old, which is in class 12 which is possibly where a few of you are right now I landed a part in a feature film, which was my first leading part. But that was also the final year of my school year, so that grade would possibly determine my whole future. But I decided to do the film anyway. And I decided that I will do my bit to get into my dream college anyway. I got into my dream college, but that film never released in 11 years. And I grew up dreaming, looking mesmerized when I see films and watch my favourite actors, just dreaming about being there one day."

Apart from her work in cinema, Sanghi also highlighted the importance of creating meaningful impact beyond the entertainment industry. As a champion for global organisations including UNDP and UNICEF, she has been involved in initiatives promoting youth empowerment, mental health awareness, and gender equality. Her speech underscored the value of using one's influence to inspire positive change, reinforcing her message that true success lies not only in personal achievements but also in making a difference in the lives of others. The address was delivered at a Coach Foundation event held in association with UNDP.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi on how school life changed after Rockstar audition, “Within 3 days, I was with Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali sir on Rockstar sets”

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