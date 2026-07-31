Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced the completion of shooting for Yeh Prem Mol Liya, director Sooraj R. Barjatya's upcoming romantic musical family drama. Sharing the update on social media, the actor posted a series of photos and videos from the set and reflected on his long-standing association with the filmmaker, calling the project "another beautiful chapter" in their journey together.

Anupam Kher wraps Yeh Prem Mol Liya, pens heartfelt note for Sooraj Barjatya: “A film with heart, grace”

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead as Rajshri Productions' iconic "Prem", alongside Sharvari, marking their first on-screen pairing.

Anupam Kher announces film wrap

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher revealed that the film wrapped production the previous night. In his lengthy note, he expressed gratitude to Sooraj Barjatya, the cast and crew, while describing the film as one that left a lasting impact on him. "I've known Sooraj from the time he was an assistant on my very first film, Saaransh. Since then, we have shared the journey of more than eight films together. Watching him evolve into one of the greatest storytellers of our times has been a privilege," he wrote.

The actor also praised Barjatya for consistently making films that celebrate Indian family values and relationships. "In a world where cinema, like everything else, is constantly changing, Sooraj has remained beautifully constant. He has protected and celebrated the ethos of Indian families, relationships, compassion and values without ever compromising on honesty or emotion. His films don't merely entertain, they become a part of our lives," Anupam added.

Calling Yeh Prem Mol Liya "a film with heart, grace", he said the story touched him deeply from the very first narration and thanked the entire team for making the experience memorable. He concluded by saying that he could not wait for audiences to witness the film's magic when it reaches theatres. The post was geotagged at Banganga, Walkeshwar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Among the many reactions to the post, Anupam Kher's niece, Vrinda Kher, left a heartfelt comment, observing how happy he always seemed while working on a Sooraj Barjatya film. "I don't know if others have noticed but bade papa you look soo happy on a Barjatiya set! Even when we visited you on their set in Mumbai and now here. There is such an ease and a spark in you when you are there. It's beautiful," she wrote.

Anupam responded warmly, replying, "You are absolutely right my dearest."

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a romantic musical family drama produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. The music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, who reunites with Sooraj Barjatya after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

Also Read: Anupam Kher calls Sooraj Barjatya a “national treasure” in birthday note

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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