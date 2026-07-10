There is a distinct magic to how Mrunal Thakur carries a saree. Mrunal’s Instagram feed reads like a love letter to the timeless six-yard drape. She doesn't just wear a saree; she lets it tell a story. Whether she is paying homage to her Maharashtrian roots or leaning into contemporary sheer drama, her style feels incredibly approachable yet entirely breathtaking.

6 Times Mrunal Thakur proved she’s the ultimate saree style icon

Let's break down her most iconic saree aesthetics that you will want to bookmark immediately for your next festive mood board.

1. The Gorgeous Golden Hour

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Nothing speaks louder than a look connected deeply to your roots. Mrunal completely stole hearts in a rich, golden tissue saree that felt more like a celebration of femininity.

2. Multi-color sharp, dramatic black

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Mrunal proved that a black saree doesn’t have to be basic. In an unforgettable styling choice, she wore a deeply elegant black canvas scattered with delicate embroidery, letting a stunning stand-collar blouse do the talking. By opting for a clean, pinned-up shoulder drape instead of a flowing pallu, she kept the focal point sharp, powerful, and impeccably tailored.

3. The Good Old Black and Golden combo

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Stepping into bold tones, her black and gold ethnics show off a completely different side of her personality. With a perfectly balanced blouse and a simple saree, Mrunal exudes grace.

4. The beauty of Banarasi

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Mrunal often turns classic Banarasi prints. These looks feel like a breath of fresh air—vibrant, weightless, and inherently romantic. When she couples a classic print with beautiful jewelry it gives off an instant "cool-girl at a summer soirée" vibe.

5. The classy sequence saree

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Every wardrobe needs a showstopper, and Mrunal’s olive sequence saree is exactly that. Styled with antique kundan jewelry and her signature minimal, glowing makeup, it strikes the ultimate balance between traditional romance and clean-cut modern beauty.

6. The vibrant pink Satin saree

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A printed flowy satin saree is certainly a must have in every woman's wardrobe. What makes this stand out is the heavy embroidered blouse and chunky jhumkas with traditional choker.

Which of these saree avatars of Mrunal are you planning to recreate first?

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Janhavi Kapoor fuelled the ‘Inaam’ trend but Kartik Aaryan becomes its first male champion

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