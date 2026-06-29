Anupam Kher recently opened up about one of the most emotional moments of his life after being honoured by a group of doctors for what they described as his contribution to society. The actor admitted that the recognition left him overwhelmed, saying he was “completely numb” by the gesture.

Anupam Kher gets emotional after receiving special honour from doctors: “I was completely numb”

Speaking about the honour, Kher shared that receiving appreciation from the medical fraternity held a special place in his heart, as doctors dedicate their lives to serving people. The actor expressed his gratitude and said the recognition was unlike any other award he had received in his long career.

Sharing the series of photos and videos, he wrote, “My most unusual and prestigious award! Jai Ho! Some awards leave you speechless. This was one of them. Yesterday, I had the privilege of being the chief guest at an extraordinary gathering of some of the finest doctors, scientists, and researchers from across the world. People who spend their lives searching for cures, fighting cancer, pushing the boundaries of medical science, and quite literally giving people a new lease on life.”

He added, “And then… they honoured me. I honestly didn’t know how to react. I was humbled, overwhelmed, grateful… and for a few moments, completely numb. Because I entertain people. These remarkable men and women save lives. So to receive an award from such accomplished minds is not just an honor—it feels like a blessing. Perhaps it is life’s way of reminding us that every sincere contribution, in its own way, has value.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher concluded by adding, “Meeting all of you, listening to your journeys, and sharing a few moments together was an education in itself. I will cherish this award not because it sits on a shelf, but because of the hands that gave it to me. Thank you. My respect for all of you has only grown deeper.”

The actor added that while he has received numerous accolades over the years for his work in cinema, this honour stood apart because it acknowledged his efforts beyond the entertainment industry. He described the experience as deeply humbling and emotionally moving.

Kher also reflected on the importance of using one's platform to spread positivity and inspire people. According to him, if his words and actions have managed to bring hope or encouragement to others, he considers that one of his greatest achievements.

The veteran actor has often spoken about optimism, resilience and gratitude through his public appearances and social media posts. His speeches and interactions have resonated with audiences across age groups, with many appreciating his motivational outlook on life.

Expressing heartfelt thanks to the doctors who honoured him, Kher said the recognition would remain one of the most cherished moments of his life. He reiterated that being acknowledged by those who devote themselves to healing others made the honour even more meaningful.

Also Read : Anupam Kher says Mahesh Bhatt became part of his “emotional and intellectual DNA” in a heartfelt note

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