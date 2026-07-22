Anupam Kher backs students protesting over the NEET issue, urging them to protect their movement from political agendas while standing up for their rights.

Actor Anupam Kher has shared a message in support of students participating in the ongoing protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for education reforms. While expressing solidarity with their concerns, the veteran actor urged them to ensure that their movement is not influenced by political interests.

Anupam Kher backs students amid NEET protests, cautions against political interference: “Your fight should remain yours, don’t let others weaponise it”

Sharing a video on social media, Kher said he was saddened after seeing visuals of the protests and stressed that students should never have to endure such situations simply for raising their voices.

"I was also a student once. I also had dreams, asked questions and challenged the system. Even today, there are hundreds of students in my institution. That is why I can understand your anxiety, your anger and your hopes," he said.

Calling student movements "the truest voice of society," Kher said they are driven by genuine concerns about the future rather than personal interests.

"In my opinion, student movements are the truest voice of society. They have no selfishness. They only worry about their future. They talk about their rights. They also dream of making the country better. That is why I am with you from the bottom of my heart," he added.

However, the actor cautioned students against allowing outsiders to take control of their movement. According to him, political opportunists often shift the focus away from the original issue.

"When outsiders enter your movement, political opportunists or people whose aim is not your issue but their own agenda, then be careful," Kher said. "Many times, those people turn your greatest strength into your greatest weakness. They do not become your voice. They start using your voice."

He further urged students to keep ownership of their movement, saying, "Your fight should remain yours. Do not let it become the stage of someone else's agenda."

Emphasising the importance of democratic rights, Kher said students have every right to question, protest and express themselves, but should do so independently.

"It is your right to ask questions in democracy. It is your right to protest. It is your right to speak out strongly. But it is equally important that your voice is not taken over by someone else," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

In the caption accompanying the video, Kher reiterated that students are the country's greatest hope and appealed to them not to let their cause become a tool for others.

The actor's statement comes amid the ongoing "Chalo Sansad" movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has drawn support from several members of the film industry. While some celebrities joined the demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, others have expressed their support through social media posts.

Also Read: Ravi Kishan trolled after calling NEET exam paper a ‘newspaper’ during parliament briefing

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.